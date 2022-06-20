Worldwide Demand For Electric Grill Is Grow At An Impressive 7.3% CAGR Through 2032| Fact.MR Forecasts

Electric Grill Market Analysis Report By Product Type (Built-in Electric Grill, Portable Electric Grill), By Power Rating (less than 1,560 Watts, greater than 1,800 Watts), By Cooking Area (Under 200 Sq. Inches, 200-400 Sq. Inches), By End Use, By Region – Global Insights 2022-2032

The global electric grill market is estimated at USD 2,117 Million in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 4,283 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2022-2032.

The global electric grill market contributed by providing around ~1% of the total revenue generated by global cooking appliances market in 2021. The global electric grill market is estimated to provide an absolute $ opportunity of USD 2,167 Million during the assessment period of 2022-2032.

Prominent Key Players Of The Electric Grill Market Survey Report:

  • Weber-Stephen Products Llc.
  • The Middleby Corp.
  • Char-Broil Llc.
  • Taylor Company
  • Roller Grill International
  • The Holland Grill Company Inc.
  • Dimplex North America Limited
  • DeLonghi SpA
  • RH Peterson Co.
  • Midea Group

Global Electric Grill Market Segments

  • By Product Type :

    • Built-in Electric Grill
    • Portable Electric Grill
    • Others (Smokeless, Free Standing, Roll Around)

  • By Power Rating :

    • <1,560 Watts
    • <1,800 Watts
    • >1,800 Watts

  • By Cooking Area :

    • Under 200 Sq. Inches
    • 200-400 Sq. Inches

  • By End Use :

    • Household
    • Commercial (Hotels, Restaurants, etc.)

  • By Region :

    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • East Asia
    • South Asia & Oceania
    • MEA

