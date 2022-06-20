Citronella Oil Market Is Procuring Approximately Us$ 70 Million Value By The End Of 2022

Rockville, US, 2022-Jun-20 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent report published by Fact.MR, the global market for citronella oil is expected to grow at a sluggish pace, procuring just over US$ 70 Mn value by the end of 2022. Lack of awareness regarding the benefits of citronella oil in aromatherapy is expected to curb the growth of global market. The market is also expected to witness restraints due to rising adoption of remedies substituting aromatherapy, which is lowering the demand for essential oils such as citronella oil.

Key Insights from the Report include:

In 2017, over two-fifth of global citronella oil market value will be accounted by sales of citronella oil in absolute form. On-shelf availability of citronella oil in absolute form is also expected to gain traction owing to relatively easier production compared to concentrates of citronella oil. Therapeutics, aromatherapy and production of food & beverage products are expected to remain the three most prominent applications of citronella oil. Through 2022, these three applications will account for more than half of the global citronella oil market value. In 2014, the European Commission announced the approval of herbicide made from citronella oil, specifying a few amends that mitigate potential risks to workers, residents, ground water and non-target organisms. The report projects that favorable government-supported sanctions as such will boost the growth of citronella oil market in Europe. In 2017 and beyond, Europe is expected to remain the largest market for citronella oil, expanding at a steady CAGR of 4.9%. The demand for citronella oil in North America is expected to remain low. Consumers in the US and Canada are less likely to be aware of benefits of essential oils such as citronella oil in aromatherapies. Higher inclination of consumers in North America towards instant therapeutic remedies is impeding the preference to citronella oil-based aromatherapy. Over the forecast period, the citronella oil market in North America is expected to reflect the lowest CAGR, becoming the least attractive region for market players. The report predicts that nearly eight out of ten citronella oil products sold in the global market will be sourced naturally. The demand for organically sourced citronella oil will remain relatively low, creating an incremental opportunity of just over US$ 2 Mn between 2017 and 2022. Modern trade outlets and franchise outlets will be observed as the two largest channels for distribution of citronella oil in the global market. However, revenues individually amassed from global sales of citronella oil through modern trade outlets and franchise outlets are expected to grow moderately, reflecting around 4% CAGRs throughout the forecast period.

Market Taxonomy

By Source Type Natural

Organic By Form Type Absolute

Concentrates

Blends By Application Therapeutics

Aromatherapy

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics

Toiletries

Fragrances

Cleaning & Home

Others By Distribution Channel Modern Trade

Franchise Outlets

Specialty Stores

Online

Competition Tracking

The report has profiled leading manufacturers of citronella oil which will shape the competitive landscape of the global market.

Through 2022, companies which are expected to actively partake in the growth of global citronella oil market include,

Bio Extracts private limited

Synthite Industries Ltd.

DoTERRA International

Greenleaf Extractions Pvt Ltd

Young Living Essential Oils LC

Natures Natural India

Shaanxi Guanjie Technology Co.

IL Health and Beauty Natural Oils Co. Inc.

Aromaaz International

Linonel Hitchen Essential Oils Ltd

Green Fields Oil Factory

Plant Therapy Essential Oils

Aksuvital.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

After reading the Citronella Oil Market report, readers can:

Understand the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting the growth of the global .

Analyze key regions holding significant share of the total Citronella Oil Market revenue.

Study the growth outlook of the global Citronella Oil Market scenario, including production, consumption, history and forecast.

Learn consumption pattern and impact of each end use on the Citronella Oil Market growth.

Investigate the recent R&D projects performed by each Citronella Oil Market player.

The Citronella Oil Market report answers important questions which include:

What does the status of the Citronella Oil Market look?

Citronella Oil Market look like after the forecast period?

Which region has the highest contribution to Citronella Oil Market Devices why?

Which players remain at the top of the Citronella Oil Market look?

What opportunities are available for the Citronella Oil Market players to expand their production footprint?

Which segment has the maximum impact on the Citronella Oil Market look?

