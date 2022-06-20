The Gantry robot market is projected to expand at an impressive CAGR during the forecast period that is from 2022 – 2032

Rockville, United States, 2022-Jun-20 — /EPR Network/ —

The increasing automation in the industrial sphere has led to the evolution of several robotic techniques, one being gantry robots. Gantry robots are large systems designed for pick and place applications in any workplace. It contains a manipulator mounted onto an overhead system that moves across a horizontal plane.

Gantry robots are easier to program with respect to motion, because they work with an X, Y, and Z coordinate system. Another advantage is that they are less limited by floor space constraints. The Gantry robot market is projected to expand at an impressive CAGR during the forecast period that is from 2020 – 2030.

With a multi-disciplinary approach, Fact.MR elaborates an extensive analysis of the historical, current and future outlook of the global Gantry Robot Market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. Our highly dedicated professionals have inputted critical and accurate insights associated with every industry, and region by doing thorough primary and secondary research.

We leverage space-age industrial and digitalization tools to provide avant-garde actionable insights to our clients regarding the Gantry Robot Market. For enhancing readers’ experience, the report starts with a basic overview about the Gantry Robot Market and its classification.

Segmentation Analysis of Gantry Robot Market:

The global gantry robot market is bifurcated into three major segments which are classified as: product axis, end – user industry and geography.

On the basis of axis of the product, the gantry robot market has been segmented as follows:

1 – Axis

2 – Axis

3 – Axis

4 – Axis

On the basis of end – user industry of the product, the gantry robot market has been segmented as follows:

Automotive

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Manufacturing

Electrical & Electronics

Others

On the basis of geographic regions, the gantry robot market has been segmented as follows:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

