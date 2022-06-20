Demand For The Percussion Vests That Expects To Drive Growth During The Forecast Period

Rockville, United States, 2022-Jun-20 — /EPR Network/ —

Percussion Vest also known as the high-frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) vests. It is an air-way clearance system used to treat the cystic fibrosis (a sticky mucus produced in the lungs) or other respiratory complications. Cystic fibrosis is a hereditary disease that may cause respiratory dysfunction by abnormal mucus secretion to the airways that can lead to severe airway damage due to bacterial infection.

Percussion Vests Market: Segmentation

Based on the product type, the percussion vests market is segmented as:

AffloVest

RespirTech

Vest Type

Smart Vest

Based on the application, the percussion vests market is segmented as:

Chronic bronchitis

Cerebral palsy

Bronchiectasis

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Spinal muscular atrophy

Muscular dystrophy

Post-operative lung transplant

Pneumonia

Others

Based on the end-user, the percussion vests market is segmented as:

Hospital

Clinics

Others

Based on the region, the percussion vests market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle-East & Africa (MEA)

