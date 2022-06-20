Cloud Gaming Market 2021 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Market Forecast to 2031

New York City, United States, 2022-June-20 — /EPR Network/ —

Cloud Gaming Market 2021-2031

The report on the Cloud Gaming Market provided based on the recent developments and data that has been collated from the previous year’s looks to provide a thorough understanding. The market overview provided in the initial section looks to provide the reader with adequate information regarding the product and services. It focuses on the market definition along with the product applications and end-user industries. The report covers a period spanning from 2021 to 2031. Competitive analysis and prominent industry trends have been included in the in-depth study provided in the main section of the report.

Proliferation of smartphones in developing countries of Asia Pacific presents remunerative growth opportunities. The global cloud gaming market is witnessing a stupendous increase in the number of mobile gaming enthusiasts. Increasing disposable income of consumers drives the sales of high-performance smartphones which further increase the adoption of cloud gaming.

Partial or complete lockdowns are further propelling preference for cloud gaming as an ideal choice of in-house entertainment. Multi-players online battle arenas such as PUBG, Call of Duty, and VainGlory are the most popular cloud games. These games have created an entire ecosystem that serves as a growth driver for the market.

Key Players:

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – Sony, Google, Microsoft Corporation, Samsung Electronics, CiiNow, Inc., and IBM Corporation and more.

The Wave of Change on Online Gaming Industry

Most high definition games right now are essentially run from the player’s device. The player downloads a storage heavy mobile app and the gaming company acts as a central point of contact between players. The gaming company develops new features and rolls them out as app updates.

The smooth experience of playing the game is dependent on the technical specifications of the smartphone that users own. The cloud aspect of this setting is hosting a game between players from different parts of the world and ensuring that every download of the gaming app is updated.

However, with true cloud gaming technology, the entire gaming infrastructure resides on a remote server and the user’s smartphone acts as an interaction terminal. Users will not need to download a big sized mobile app to play.

Advancements in hyperscale cloud capabilities, media streaming services, and global content delivery networks are founding pillars of the cloud gaming market. It is by leveraging these technologies and increasing internet connectivity that cloud gaming presents a highly lucrative opportunity for gaming companies around the world.

Here are a few trends that cloud gaming would bring in the online gaming industry

Partnership between cloud gaming infrastructure providers and gaming companies.

Introduction of disruptive cloud gaming infrastructure by popular games.

Telecom service provider investments in internet infrastructure development such as 5G to support the unprecedented demand for connectivity.

Shift in balance of power from gaming console manufacturers to gaming software companies.

As gaming companies and cloud infrastructure providers aim to shift a largely on-device market to cloud based gaming. These trends will greatly influence the growth trajectory of the market.

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Araia, South Africa etc.)

Key Stakeholders

Cloud Gaming Market Manufacturers

Cloud Gaming Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Cloud Gaming Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Highlights of the Cloud Gaming Market Report:

The Cloud Gaming Market analysis report offers an in-depth study of the potential market growth opportunities and challenges.

The report dives deeper into the market and explains the dynamic factors bolstering market growth.

The report deeply assesses the current, historical market size, market share, and revenue growth rates to offer accurate market projections for the forecast period.

The report analyzes the Cloud Gaming Market presence across major regions of the world.

It determines the production & consumption capacities and demand & supply dynamics of each regional market.

The report further illustrates the intense competition among the key market players and highlights their effective business expansion plans and strategies.

It provides company overview and SWOT analysis of each of the market players.

Key Questions Answered in This Report.

What will the Market growth rate in Future?

What are the key factors driving the global Market?

Who are the key manufacturers in Market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global industry?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of industry?

