The Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market To Be Aligned To The “Growth Curve” Between 2020-2030

Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market: Introduction

RegTech is the management of regulatory processes within the financial industry through technology. The main functions of RegTech include regulatory monitoring, reporting, and compliance. The objective of RegTech is to enhance transparency as well as consistency and to standardize regulatory processes, to deliver sound interpretations of ambiguous regulations and thus to provide higher levels of quality at lower cost.

The demand for RegTech solution is increasing due to the growing number of fines imposed on large financial institutions, as well as incidences of money laundering and fraud touching reputable organizations. The regulatory bodies are closely monitoring the entire industry and in turn, reporting standards and transparency have become more important than ever before for firms to ensure their compliance.

Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market: Dynamics

Increase in Demand to Manage Third-Party Cyber Risk

Third-party vendors continue to pose significant risks to the firms they work with, a concern that was flagged by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the findings of their recent technology and cyber resilience report. Firms need to take a proactive approach to third-party risk management by performing ongoing due diligence on the vendors they work with. RegTech, particularly when used in tandem with a trusted outsourced third-party risk management solution, can help reduce the burden, risks and costs associated with managing the vendor life cycle. These benefits of RegTech are driving the growth of the regulatory technology market.

Increase in Adoption of Regulatory Technology in Financial Services

Financial supervision is increasingly driven by data, with regulators requiring data of a greater granularity and at a greater frequency. The type of data needed to assess compliance with the majority of prudential regulations which are typically quantitative and need to be of a high quality: structured, well defined, accurate and complete. Moreover, banks have made, and continue to make, huge investments in the necessary data and analytical IT solution. Thus, there is an increase in the demand for RegTech solutions for financial services, which significantly drives the growth of the market.

Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market: Segmentation

By Component RegTech Solution

Services Professional Services Managed Services

By Vertical Banking and Capital Markets

Insurance

Non-Finance

Regulatory Technology (RegTech) Market: Key Players

Key players in the Regulatory Technology market are focusing on collaborations and partnerships with other players in the market to collaborate for offering new and enhanced product for sustained business growth. The major players offering regulatory technology include ACTICO, Broadridge, Deloitte, London Stock Exchange Group, IBM, Jumio, Metricstream, NICE Actimize, PWC, among others.

