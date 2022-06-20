Huge Demand of Global Connected Home Appliances Market during 2021-2028| AT&T Inc.; Honeywell International, Inc.; ARRIS Group and more

New York City, United States, 2022-June-20 — /EPR Network/ —

Connected Home Appliances Market 2021-2028

Report Details:

As per the basic concept of connected devices, any home appliance that has the feature of Internet connectivity can be termed as a connected home appliance. The special features offered by connected home appliances these days include accessibility from any remote location using mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops.

Connected home appliances can not only be controlled from a remote location, but also can be monitored from a remote location owing to features such as appliance health and service life, among others. As connected home appliances are energy-efficient solutions compared to their traditional counterparts, the adoption of connected home appliances is significantly high across the globe.

Key Players:

AT&T Inc.; Honeywell International, Inc.; ARRIS Group Inc.; Comcast Corporation;, Robert Bosch GmbH; Samsung Group; Whirlpool Corporation and General Electric

Connected Home Appliances Market: Drivers and Challenges

One of the key drivers of the connected home appliances market is an increase in awareness and the need for security in homes, which has led to the adoption of connected home appliances by consumers across the globe. Moreover, increase in the number of technology enthusiasts across the world has led to the growth of the connected home appliances market. Another driver of the connected home appliances market is the increasing adoption of smartphones, which has, in turn, boosted the adoption of connected home appliances.

However, low penetration of Internet infrastructure and affordability issues prevalent in most of the underdeveloped as well as certain developing regions are some of the factors hampering the growth of the connected home appliances market in these regions.

Connected Home Appliances Market: Segmentation

Basis of type – Laundry Appliances (Smart Washers, Smart Dryers, Others), Water Treatment Appliances ( Smart Refrigeration, Smart Cooking Appliances (Ranges, Wall Ovens, Range Hoods And Vents), Cleaning Appliances (Dishwashers, Disposers, and Trash Compactors Etc.)), Kitchen Appliances ( Replacement Smart Filters, Smart Water Heaters, Smart Water Softeners, Water Filtration Systems), Others ( Smart LED Lighting, Smart Air Purifiers & Filters, Smart Compactors)

Basis of technology – Wi-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Araia, South Africa etc.)

