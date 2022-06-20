Increasing Preference for External Vitamin Supplements Aiding water enhancer Flavored Water Enhancers Market Expansion

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Global Flavored Water Enhancers.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Global Flavored Water Enhancers market.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Global Flavored Water Enhancers, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Global Flavored Water Enhancers Market.



Report Attributes Details Water Enhancer Market Size (2021A) US$ 2.7 Bn Estimated Market Value (2022E) US$ 2.9 Bn Forecasted Market Value (2032F) US$ 7.1 Bn Global Market Growth Rate (2022-2032) 9.4 % CAGR North America Market Share (2021) ~ 33.6% North America Growth Rate (2022-2032) ~11.2% CAGR US Growth Rate (2022-2032) ~11.3% Market Share of Top 5 Companies ~21.8% Top Water Enhancer Brands 4C foodsArizona Beverages USABigelow TeaHeartland Food Products GroupJelSertKeurig Dr. PepperKraft Foods Inc.Mondelez InternationalNestle S.A.RefrescoThe Coca Cola Company

Although at present water enhancer sales account for less than 1% to the global beverage industry, market value is expected to more than double over the period of 2022-2032.

Competition Landscape

Key manufacturers of water enhancers are 4C foods, Arizona Beverages USA, Bigelow Tea, Heartland Food Products Group, JelSert, Keurig Dr. Pepper, Kraft Foods Inc., Mondelez International, Nestle S.A., Refresco, and The Coca Cola Company.

Leading water enhancer product manufacturers are aiming for portfolio enhancement by launching several innovative products as well as by acquiring companies that align with their product offerings. Partnerships and collaborations are aiding product distribution and better consumer penetration.

Apart from this, sustainable product development and digitalization are also key strategies being adopted by global leaders. Under the shed of health benefits offered by water enhancers, water enhancer suppliers are also collaborating with several non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to better advertise their products.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of top water enhancer manufacturers positioned across regions, in addition to providing sales growth information, production capacity, and speculative production expansion.

Key Segments of Water Enhancer Industry Survey

Water Enhancer Market by Type : Flavored Water Enhancers Energy/Fitness Water Enhancers Workout Water Enhancers

Water Enhancer Market by Form : Powder/Mix Water Enhancers Liquid Concentrate Water Enhancers Water Enhancer Drops Water Enhancer Tablets

Water Enhancer Market by Active Raw Material : Vegetables Tea Leaves Coffee Beans Coconuts Others

Water Enhancer Market by Active Ingredient : Vitamins Electrolytes Antioxidants Sweeteners

Water Enhancer Market by End Use : Sports Drinks Supplements Drinks Household Drinks Medicinal Drinks Others

Water Enhancer Market by Distribution Channel : Offline Retailing of Water Enhancers Specialty Stores Convenience Stores Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Independent Markets Pharmacies Online Retailing of Water Enhancers Brand Websites e-Commerce Platforms

Water Enhancer Market is segmented by Region : North America Water Enhancer Market Latin America Water Enhancer Market Europe Water Enhancer Market East Asia Water Enhancer Market South Asia & Oceania Water Enhancer Market MEA Water Enhancer Market



