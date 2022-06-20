Increasing Demand For Renewable Substitutes For Energy Generation Is Expected To Fuel Demand For Ground-Source Heat Pumps Market

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Geothermal Heat Pumps.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Geothermal Heat Pumps market.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Geothermal Heat Pumps, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Geothermal Heat Pumps Market.

Competitive Landscape:

Key geothermal heat pumps market players are focusing on expanding the scope of their offerings in order to increase their market presence on a global scale.

Geothermal heat pump suppliers are adopting various strategies to boost the expansion of their sales and services.

In March 2021, Dandelion Energy, a renowned residential geothermal organization based in the United States, announced that it would now be providing its services to the complete state of Connecticut along with the signing of a lease for a 21,000 square foot facility to manage its operations in this region.

Key Segments Covered in Geothermal Heat Pumps Industry Research

Geothermal Heat Pumps Market by Technology: Open Loop Systems Closed Loop Systems Vertical Loops Horizontal Loops Pond/Lake Systems

Geothermal Heat Pumps Market by End User: Geothermal Heat Pumps for Residential Use New Building Systems Retrofit Systems Geothermal Heat Pumps for Commercial Use New Building Systems Retrofit Systems

Geothermal Heat Pumps Market by Region: North America Geothermal Heat Pumps Market Latin America Geothermal Heat Pumps Market Europe Geothermal Heat Pumps Market East Asia Geothermal Heat Pumps Market South Asia & Oceania Geothermal Heat Pumps Market MEA Geothermal Heat Pumps Market



Report Attributes Details Geothermal Heat Pumps Market Size (2020) US$ 115.74 Bn Projected Year Value (2031F) US$ 505.5 Bn Global Market Growth Rate (2021-2031) 13.1% CAGR Market Share of Closed Loop Systems 88% Key Companies Profiled GeoMaster LLCWaterFurnace InternationalDanfoss Heat Pumps U.K.Florida Heat Pump ManufacturingKensa Heat Pumps Ltd.

Rising focus on renewable energy and increasing popularity of geothermal systems are expected to boost the sales of dual-source heat pumps over the years to come.

