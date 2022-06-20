Increasing Adoption of Mobility-as-Service to Propel the Public IoT Fleet Management Market Growth

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Public IoT Fleet Management. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Public IoT Fleet Management Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Public IoT Fleet Management market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Public IoT Fleet Management

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Public IoT Fleet Management, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Public IoT Fleet Management Market.

Major IoT Fleet Management Market Drivers

Deployment of Developed Connecting Technologies with Fleet Management to Benefit the Industry

Advanced technologies such as; cloud-based, GPS, and big data analytics offer developed software, which gives lucrative opportunities to the player and benefits the market. With the advent of vehicular internet connectivity, there has been an increase in demand for advanced methods to monitor the fleet. Besides, with the growing demand for real-time fleet monitoring along with rapid digitalization, the market is expected to prosper significantly.

Key players are taking various initiatives to develop a modern software solution to manage the fleet. In August 2021, eBikeGo, an electric mobility platform, rolled out a developed AI and IoT-based fleet management system. The system is called EBG-Matics which observes vehicles and riders to enhance efficiency.

Players are integrating telematics and GPS technologies with the software to provide real-time monitoring of the current and estimated data. For instance, WebillionMS fleet software is GPS-controlled and an IoT-based telematics fleet tracking solution. It allows businesses to raise, track, and analyze operations for their fleet, regardless of its size.

As per Global System for Mobile Communication Intelligence Mobile Economy Report 2020, there were approximately 35 billion IoT connections in 2019 across the globe and is anticipated to exceed 80 billion by 2024. The advent of innovative auto tech organizations such as; Aeri Communication and Telit IoT Platforms LLC has brought IoT-based fleet management solutions into the mainstream. These factors are likely to act as an opportunity for the expansion of the IoT fleet management market.

Implementation of mobility-as-a-service by mobile industries and government authorities to reduce carbon emissions and lessen traffic congestion is likely to benefit the market in the forecast period. The Introduction of carpooling, ride-hailing, and other methods for commuters is benefitting the market considerably. Modern software is likely to help in gaining significant insights regarding drop-offs, pick-ups, and payment activities, thereby, driving the market positively.

Key Segments Covered in the Global IoT Fleet Management Market Study

IoT Fleet Management Market by Cloud Type : Public IoT Fleet Management Private IoT Fleet Management Hybrid IoT Fleet Management

IoT Fleet Management Market by Application : IoT Fleet Routing Management IoT Fleet Tracking and Monitoring Management IoT Fleet Fuel Management IoT Fleet Remote Diagnostics

IoT Fleet Management Market by Fleet Type : IoT Fleet Passenger Vehicles IoT Fleet Commercial Vehicles

IoT Fleet Management Market by Region : IoT Fleet Management in North America IoT Fleet Management in Europe IoT Fleet Management in Asia Pacific IoT Fleet Management in Middle East & Africa IoT Fleet Management in Latin America



Key Question answered in the survey of Public IoT Fleet Management market report:

Sales and Demand of Public IoT Fleet Management

Growth of Public IoT Fleet Management Market

Market Analysis of Public IoT Fleet Management

Market Insights of Public IoT Fleet Management

Key Drivers Impacting the Public IoT Fleet Management market

Which are the Key drivers impacted by Public IoT Fleet Management market

Restraints Public IoT Fleet Management Market Growth

Market Survey of Public IoT Fleet Management

More Valuable Insights on Public IoT Fleet Management Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Public IoT Fleet Management, Sales and Demand of Public IoT Fleet Management, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.



