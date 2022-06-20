Will Growth of Various End-use Industries Drive Demand for Epoxy Powder Coatings – Exclusive Report by Fact.MR

Latest industry survey by Fact MR, predicts Epoxy Powder Coatings sales to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as chemical and materials sales gradually recover post disruptions caused by COVID-19. The report is aimed at furnishing insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also provides recommendations to aid businesses prep for unforeseen challenges.

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4540

Global shift from lead paint to enhanced coating technology will drive the powder coatings market by 2X over the forecast period (2019-2029). Initiatives such as Global Alliance to eliminate lead paint are central to mass-adoption of powder paint by end-use industries. Developing economies with increasing demand from goods such as automotive, home-appliances, and industrial machinery present remunerative opportunities for manufacturers of powder coatings.

Key Segments Covered in Epoxy Powder Coatings Industry Research

By Resin Epoxy Epoxy Powder Coatings Polyester Epoxy Powder Coatings Epoxy-Polyester (Hybrid) Epoxy Powder Coatings Acrylic Epoxy Powder Coatings Polyurethane Epoxy Powder Coatings Epoxy Polyester Epoxy Powder Coatings

By Application Epoxy Powder Coatings for Consumer Goods Architectural Epoxy Powder Coatings Automotive Epoxy Powder Coatings Epoxy Powder Coatings for General Industries Furniture Epoxy Powder Coatings



Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global powder coatings market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 15 Bn by 2031.

Epoxy-based coatings hold more than 30% total market share when categorized based on resins.

Europe leads the global market with a majority market share of more than 30%. Increasing automotive production is cited as the most visible factor for regional growth.

Consumer goods account for maximum demand for powder coatings, with a market share of over 23%.

Increasing application in furniture will expand the segment at a robust CAGR of more than 8%.

“Increasing demand for powder coatings from the automotive & consumer goods sectors to nudge market growth over the coming years,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Player’s Winning Strategy

Manufacturers are witnessing multiplying demand for powder coated consumer products. Increase in consumer awareness about the harmful effects of lead paint and the benefits of powder coatings is nudging market growth.

Leading companies are focusing on expanding their production capacities and also developing cost-efficient manufacturing processes. Many leading players are also focused on patenting their formulations to strengthen their foothold in the market.

Prominent companies operating in the market are PPG Industries, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Akzo Nobel N.V., Axalta Coating Systems, LLC, and Jotun A/S.

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Epoxy Powder Coatings, Sales and Demand of Epoxy Powder Coatings, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

