Global Industrial Valves Market Is Projected To Be Valued At More Than Us$ 79.4 Billion By The End Of 2032

Arise in consumption of oil & gas has been witnessed in developed and developing regions. Thus, major exploration & production (E&P) companies are focusing on expanding their production facilities by building new processing plants and pipelines. Industrial valves ensure better safety in such installations. In regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia, major intra-country and inter-country pipelines projects are under development to meet the growing demand for oil & gas. This increasing onshore exploration, in turn is expected to increase demand for industrial valves. The report estimates that the Industrial Valves market is foreseen to expand by ~1.5 X to reach a valuation of ~US$ 96 Bn by the end of 2029.

Key Takeaways of Global Industrial Valves Market

Gate valves are projected to expand 1.5X as compared to 2018 and are projected to account for approximately 22% of the overall value opportunity in the global market by 2028 end. Increasing demand from petroleum industries is anticipated to increase production which also supports the growth of gate valves

The cast steel segment is expected to create an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 10 Bn during the forecast period.

APEJ accounts for the highest share in the industrial valves market and is expected to grow 1.5X during the forecast period

Automatic function segment is foreseen to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, and the manual function segment is expected to grow 1.4X as compared to 2018

“Industry 4.0 and automation has compelled industrial valves manufacturers to move beyond traditional engineering models, by eliminating unreliable manual intervention” says the Fact.MR analyst

Key Segments of the Industrial Valves Market

Fact.MR’s study on the Industrial Valves market offers information divided into four key segments— valve type, valve material, function, end use and region. This report offers comprehensive data and information about important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.

Valve Type

Check Valve Dual Plate Piston Lift Spring Loaded Disk Swing Check Tilting Check Y Pattern T Pattern

Gate Parallel Wedge

Globe Tee Angle Wye

Ball Trunnion Floating Threaded Series

Plug Lined Lubricated Non-Lubricated

Butterfly

Safety Relief

Other

Valve Material

Cast Steel

Carbon Steel

Stainless Steel

Bronze

Other Alloys

Function

Manual

Automatic

End Use

Oil & Gas

Chemical

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Power Plants

Paper & Pulp

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

APEJ

MEA

Japan

Crucial insights in the Industrial Valves Market research:

Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the growth of the Industrial Valves Market Basic overview of the Industrial Valves Market including market definition, classification, and applications.

Scrutinization of each Industrial Valves Market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.

Adoption trend of Industrial Valves Market across various industries.

Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to Industrial Valves Market stakeholders.

