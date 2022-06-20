Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market Estimated to Stand at a Market Valuation of US$ 149.7 Bn by 2032 – Fact.MR

The market size of non-invasive aesthetic treatments was around US$ 53.3 Bn in 2021, and it is expected to grow with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5% for the period of 2022 to 2032.

In recent years, the growing interest in adult appearance has led to increased demand for non-invasive aesthetic treatments. Injectables are expected to be the highest revenue-generating segment, accounting for an absolute dollar opportunity of nearly US$ 149.7 Bn during 2022 – 2032.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Hologic, Inc.

Allergan, Inc.

Galderma S.A.

Alma Lasers

Syneron Candela

Johnson & Johnson

MerzPharma

Lumenis

Solta Medical

Cutera Inc.

Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Market Segmentation:

By Procedure : Injectables Botulinum Toxin Calcium Hydroxylapatite Hyaluronic Acid Polymer Filler Collagen Skin Rejuvenation Chemical Peel Laser Skin Resurfacing Photorejuvenation Others Hair Removal Nonsurgical Fat Reduction Sclerotherapy Cellulite Treatment

By End Use : Hospital/Surgery Center MedSpa Traditional Spa HCP owned clinic



