Global Sales Of Automated Trucks Industry Is Expect To Surge At An Impressive 22% CAGR During 2021 To 2031|Fact.MR Study

Automated Truck Market Analysis by Truck Type (Cab-Integrated, Cabless Automotive Truck), by Class (Class 8 & Class 9, Ultra-Class), Sensor (LiDAR, RADAR, Camera-based Automotive Trucks), by Autonomy Level (Level 3, Level 4, Level 5), by Region – Global Insights 2021 to 2031

According to Fact.MR, automated trucks demand is slated to touch an impressive valuation of nearly US$ 1.5 Bn by 2031 up from US$ 210 Mn 2020. The market is expected to grow 7x during the forthcoming forecast period. Extensive reliance on automation to streamline transport and logistics and efforts to mitigate road accidents is increasing popularity of automated trucks. End users are inclining towards light detection and ranging (LiDAR) equipped trucks, attributed to their exhaustive coverage of corner cases during driving.

Prominent Key Players Of The Automated Truck Market Survey Report:

  • Uber Technologies Inc.
  • Daimler AG
  • Ford Motor Co.
  • AB Volvo
  • BMW AG
  • Tesla Inc.
  • Google Inc.
  • IVICO
  • DAF
  • Scania
  • Slazenger

Key Segments Covered

  • Truck Type

    • Cab-Integrated Automotive Truck
    • Cabless Automotive Truck

  • End Use Industry

    • Automotive Trucks for Mining
    • Automotive Trucks for Logistics

  • Class

    • Class 8 & Class 9 Automotive Trucks
    • Ultra-Class Automotive Trucks

  • Sensor

    • LiDAR Automotive Trucks
    • RADAR Automotive Trucks
    • Camera-based Automotive Trucks
    • Other Sensor-based Automotive Trucks

  • Autonomy Level

    • Level 3 Automotive Truck
    • Level 4 Automotive Truck
    • Level 5 Automotive Truck

The insights for each vendor consists of:

  • Company profile
  • SWOT analysis
  • Main market information
  • Market share
  • Revenue, pricing and gross margin

What insights does the Automated Truck Market report provide to the readers?

  • Automated Truck fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.
  • Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.
  • Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Automated Truck player.
  • Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Automated Truck in detail.
  • Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Automated Truck.

The report covers following Automated Truck Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Automated Truck market:

  • Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Automated Truck
  • Latest industry Analysis on Automated Truck Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors
  • Key trends Analysis of Automated Truck Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.
  • Changing Automated Truck demand and consumption of diverse products
  • Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries
  • New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types
  • Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Automated Truck major players
  • Automated Truck Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
  • Automated Truck demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Automated Truck Market report include:

  • How the market for Automated Truck has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global Automated Truck on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the Automated Truck?
  • Why the consumption of Automated Truck highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

Express Press Release Distribution