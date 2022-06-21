Explore apparel options for your pup with Louis Barx

Stuffing your pet’s closet with cool outfits and accessories is the trend. So if you are looking for clothes that make your fur baby the talk of the town, Louis Barx can help you out. From fluffy sweaters to cool hoodies, take your pup’s fashion game up a notch with Louis Barx.

Houston, TX, 2022-Jun-21 — /EPR Network/ — The only thing more adorable than a furry friend is a furry friend in a fashionable outfit! When have you not gushed at seeing a pup in a hoody? A dog in a shirt is an instant dose of serotonin. More importantly, putting your fur babies is a good idea to protect their precious coats from dirt and infections. Shop for dog sweaters or designer clothes for your pup at Louis Barx. With sustainable products worthy of your fur baby’s closet, the brand is popular with dog parents who see the inner fashionista in their pups. You can opt for cotton shirts and hoodies. You can also shop for matching bandanas for the complete look. While you are on their website, browse through their toy section too. Pick up a rope toy along with your outfit haul. Let your puppy be euphoric with joy!

Commenting on Louis Barx’s brand vision, a spokesperson from the firm recently stated: “Our goal is not just to produce designer dog clothes. We want our products to be comfortable, sustainable, and fashionable. Our brand values the inexplicable bond humans develop with their four-legged friends. We wish to honor that by producing high-quality products that befit you and your pup. “Louis Barx also offers wholesale options with lucrative offers that include free returns! To explore the outfit options, they have in store for you, visit their website today.

About the Company:

Louis Barx is a leading brand that caters to dog parents and their ever-growing desire to make their fur babies happier. From rope toys to hoodies, Louis Barx is a store that ticks off every item on your ‘for-my-pup’ shopping list. As one of the most popular brands visited by dog owners in the market, Louis Barx makes every day spent with a pet more joyful and memorable. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Contact Information:

Louis Barx

18502 Clay Rd., Building #2,

Houston, TX 77084

care@louisbarx.com

832-745-8589

https://www.louisbarx.com/