Finprov launches coaching classes for ACCA aspirants.

Kochi, India, 2022-Jun-21 — /EPR Network/ — Finprov Learning, India’s number one accounts education provider, is starting coaching classes for ACCA aspirants. Students worldwide can utilise their services as they are providing online coaching.

“Creating an accounting world of smart finance professionals is the vision of our organisation. We want to make financial education affordable and accessible to everyone in the country”, says CA Anand Kumar, CEO of Finprov Learning.

ACCA, or The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, is a globally recognised organisation. They are present in over 180 countries worldwide and have 2,00,000 active members. More and more students are willing to become ACCA members because of its vast benefits. ACCA qualification opens up multiple job opportunities for the candidates. You can extend your job area to an international level if you become a member of ACCA. But to become an ACCA member, you must pass a series of examinations.

ACCA exams are highly flexible. Candidates can attend the exams twice a year, i.e. in June and December, and can get qualified within ten years starting from the registration date. They have got a structured curriculum that enhances your technical and management skills and is highly affordable. ACCA is a globally recognised organisation that has international standards. And of course, it offers better job opportunities with high earning potential. You will always be in high demand if you become a member of ACCA. And you can expect professional growth throughout your career.

ACCA exam is highly prestigious, and you must prepare well. Finprov’s coaching class have got you covered. After joining the course, students will get a basic understanding of the company’s financial needs. They cover all the syllabus of the ACCA curriculum like taxation, auditing, business management, law, financial management, management accounting and financial reporting. This course will make you well-prepared to attend the ACCA exam, along with accessing your problem-solving and decision-making skills.

About

Finprov Learning is an accounting training institute that aims to provide financial education to everyone in society. Their students are job-ready to face all the challenges in the real world. They are experts in providing theoretical and practical knowledge in accounting and finance and also offer hands-on experience. Their accounting certification courses are a big hit among students.

A group of chartered accountants built Finprov Learning after identifying the need for financial education in our society. They believed in making finance education accessible to everyone. Now they have succeeded in fulfilling their dream as Finprov Learning has become the favourite destination of accounting students.

Finprov Learning is widespread all over Kerala and is slowly moving to the country’s other states. In Kerala, they have centres in Pandalam, Trivandrum, Manjeri, Kasargod, Vytilla and Geo Infopark in Kochi. Now they have opened a new centre in Bangalore with world-class facilities, making it accessible for students all over the country. For more details, check out the official website of Finprov Learning.

Media contact:

Finprov Learning

Phone: +91 89436 44444

Email: contact@finprov.com