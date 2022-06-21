Raashi Design Creates Elegant Contemporary Interior Designs that Suit Different Lifestyles

San Ramon, CA, 2022-Jun-21 — /EPR Network/ — Great news for people interested in giving a facelift to home décor in San Ramon CA. From subtle, elegant themes to more innovative design and a unique atmosphere, Raashi Design focuses on creating beautiful, comfortable, and matching interior designs at affordable rates.

When asked about this, “Contemporary Design contains influences from whatever design styles are popular at the moment. Its look is always evolving, but what is consistent is an appreciation of clean lines and subtle sophistication. I love to play with colors and textures — incorporating them with aspects of Contemporary Design,” replied Sheeja Nair, the founder of Raashi Design.

The spokesperson said, “All our projects are planned with attention to style, function, and comfort. We believe good customer service sets us apart from other design firms.”

Raashi Design, a pioneer in interior design in San Ramon CA, specializes in creating elegant, contemporary designs for living rooms, bedrooms, spaces for kids and teens, kitchens, bathrooms, and commercial spaces. They have reliable, trustworthy suppliers and manufacturers – some of whom will only work with industry members.

One of Raashi Design’s specialties is providing residential interior design/decorating projects for the entire home or specific rooms. They can help with consultations, design plans, and other services. Their service area includes the East Bay, Silicon Valley, and the Peninsula, with a range of communities including San Ramon, Danville, Walnut Creek, Blackhawk, Alamo, Pleasanton, Dublin, and Livermore.

“Our bathroom remodel in San Ramon makes your bathroom a more luxurious and comfortable space. The contemporary design allows you to upgrade the appliances in the bathroom, which improves the energy efficiency of your home,” said the spokesperson.

They are the experts in kitchen renovation, and their designs for kitchen remodel in San Ramon include open, airy modern spaces for cooking and entertaining, unique designs that connect indoor and outdoor spaces, convenient storage solutions, using accents and details, two-toned kitchen, and more.

“Sheeja is extremely professional, and her sense of design and attention to detail are exceptional. She transformed my living, dining, and family rooms to a wonderful place that I love every day,” commented Sri Vem, one of their happy clients.

About Raashi Design:

Raashi Design is a premier interior designer in San Ramon, focusing on delivering well-designed interiors that are aesthetically pleasing, comfortable, and within various budgets. Visit https://raashidesign.com/ for more.

