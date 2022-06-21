Finding the Tech POV in Activewear: Sigma Fit’s New-Age Fitness Apparel

Recently Sigma Fit induced the tech factor in apparel with its new line of activewear, and fitness freaks cannot keep calm. Why? Let’s find out!

Cairo, Egypt, 2022-Jun-21 — /EPR Network/ — Did you know about the term “enclothed cognition”? Enclothed cognition describes the positive impact of wearing the right clothes at your workplace. Why should the gym be any different? The theory of enclothed cognition extends to field of sports or exercise, and to help fitness enthusiasts reach their fitness goals, Sigma Fit has unveiled the ultimate technology in activewear fabric.

The apparels feature top-notch attributes ranging from hydrophobic technology to the Heatlock feature. While the hydrophobic technology builds an immune barrier between the skin and the fabric to prevent any fluid from soaking in, the heat-lock technology is an amalgamation of pure cotton and polyester woven together to keep you warm and dry. You don’t just feel different with Sigma Fit’s range of activewear; you look great as well!

About the Company

Sigma Fit is driven by the concept of transcendence. Have you ever had that feeling of confidence when your fitness OOTD is of the point, and you look stunning even after a heavy workout session? Well, Sigma Fit offers you the best apparel ranging from cardigans for women to other women sportswear in Egypt that can make you a true showstopper in your workout.

