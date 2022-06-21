Future Electronics Features MINMAX MDW(I)12 & 15 Series of DC-DC Converters in Worldwide Campaign

Montreal, Canada, 2022-Jun-21 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring four DC-DC converter families in a recently-launched worldwide campaign.

MINMAX supplies the MDW(I)15 and MDW(I)12 DC-DC converter families, offered in 15 W and 12 W respectively. They feature wide voltage and ambient temperature ranges in addition to the necessary safety features to enable design flexibility in key end designs.

These DC-DC converters occupy just 0.5in2 of PCB space within a small encapsulated industry-standard DIP-16 package, making them ideal for space-constrained applications.

To learn more about these featured DC-DC converters, visit https://www.futureelectronics.com/resources/featured-products/minmax-mdwi12-mdwi15-dc-dc-converters.

A full MINMAX Technical Specifications guide is also available for download by signing up through the following link: https://futureelec.wufoo.com/forms/supknju0oygqde/ .

