Alight Gainesville Offers Upscale Student Apartments near the University of Florida

2022-Jun-21 — /EPR Network/ —

Alight Gainesville offers luxurious amenities to ensure residents live a better quality of life during their college years. Students can enjoy a 24-hour fitness center, resort-style pool, a media lounge with TVs and gaming, and more. Social events held throughout the year are open to residents and their friends. The housing complex offers convenient bus service to and from campus every 15 minutes.

Anyone interested in learning about the upscale student apartments near the University of Florida can find out more by visiting the Alight Gainesville website or calling 1-352-338-7467.

About Alight Gainesville: Alight Gainesville is an off-campus housing complex for students attending the University of Florida. Residents can choose the ideal floor plan to live alone or share with friends or other students through the roommate matching program. The per-person rental rate ensures students don’t have problems when roommates can’t pay their share.

Company: Alight Gainesville

Address: 725 NW 13th St

City: Gainesville

State: FL

Zip code: 32601

Telephone number: 1-352-338-7467