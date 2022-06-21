Leguano Introduces Stylish Barefoot Shoes to Promote a Healthy & Comfortable Lifestyle

Oakville, ON, 2022-Jun-21 — /EPR Network/ — Time and time again, research has proven how walking barefoot can be incredibly beneficial to an individual’s health. In an endeavor to improve the wellbeing of people, Leguano offers a range of lightweight and super comfortable barefoot walking shoes. These shoes are designed to secure a wearer’s feet while also allowing for full range of motion.

A spokesperson for the company, “Despite our company’s initial focus being on barefoot running shoes, our ultimate goal was to help improve the health and well-being of the entire human population. Therefore, we came together and began creating a new type of footwear; A top quality and stylish barefoot shoe that would allow everyone to enjoy the freedom and comfort of being barefoot!”

Leguano barefoot golf shoes are made with kunert-twisted fabric, which offers a multitude of benefits to a wearer. Being elastic, the upper material expands to fit comfortably snug and gets back to its shape when not in use. Being lightweight and comfortable, these shoes are suitable for travel. The fabric also easily wicks moisture, so no worries about sweat or water. And, these are non slip minimalist shoes too. The material is both breathable and antibacterial, therefore the shoes will stay fresh for long.

“Our feet are our foundation. We rely on them to carry us throughout each day. Therefore, it is essential that we keep them as healthy and happy as possible!! Going barefoot allows your feet to move freely and gives your foot muscles much needed exercise for a strong and sturdy base of support. By wearing Leguano you get the ultimate protection of shoes with the flexible, breathable, and lightweight comfort of being barefoot,” the spokesperson said.

Leguano barefoot shoes USA are available for both men and women of all ages. The company complies with the best manufacturing standards to make great quality shoes that are safe and durable. Customers can purchase the barefoot shoes from their official website, and also take advantage of great discounts in their clearance sale.

One of their happy customers who purchased the minimalist golf shoes said, “Owner was very knowledgeable on barefoot shoes and the benefits. Tried on a pair with the intention of thinking about it, but got them on the spot. Have not worn any other pair since. Most shoes would be showing some wear but these seem to be very high quality. Could not be happier and will never buy another pair of cheap shoes again. Seem like great cottage or water shoes as well. Do your feet a favor and try them out!”

About Company:

Leguano offers a collection of high quality and comfortable barefoot shoes for men, women, and children at great prices. To know more, visit https://Leguanohoes.com/

Contact Name: Karl Kustor

Address:

315 Lakeshore Rd E

Oakville

ON

Canada L6J 1J3

Phone: +1 888 738-9197

