Rajasekhar Buggaveeti, Founder of ‘Creative Multimedia’ and his students are honored for excellence.

Hyderabad, Telangana, 2022-Jun-21 — /EPR Network/ — Once again proving their mettle as India’s brightest multimedia talent, Creative Multimedia students attracted prestigious honours at leading film festivals and art competitions across India.

The accolades included:

• Karthik Biju Pillai – 1st prize – Digital Painting Competition – GAFX 2022 – Bengaluru

Bonanza: INR 15,000 cash prize, memento, and Certificate

• Hari Prasad Pasupula – 2nd prize – Chitra Bharathi Film Festival – Bhopal

For his Stop Motion short film “Power of Change” on zero wastage (garbage) house during lockdown. Bonanza: INR 25,000 cash prize, trophy, & certificate + INR 1 Lakh from Bollywood hero Akshay Kumar

• P. Hari Prasad – Special jury award – ‘Eco Babul film festival’ – Hyderabad

For his Stop motion animation short film ‘Power of Change’

Bonanza: INR 15,000 cash prize from film director Tammareddy Bharadwaja

• Rajasekhar Buggaveeti – Special honour (EduSpark Awards by AnimationXpress) for contribution to AVGC education in India

These awards perpetuate the rich legacy and training standards of Creative Multimedia Academy and Creative Multimedia College of Fine Arts, which together have contributed significantly to the multimedia workforce in India with over 27,000 well-trained Animation, VFX, Gaming, Graphic Design and Web & Mobile Design artists since 1998.

Adding to the student’s rich haul of honours, the founder of Creative Multimedia Group, RajaSekhar Buggaveeti was also specially honoured at the EduSpark Awards Event for his exemplary contribution to AVGC education in India.

RajaSekhar received the unique honour amidst thunderous applause from a large gathering that included the who’s who of the Indian digital media education industry. He enjoys the distinction of being the recipient of this prestigious award at the very first edition of the EduSpark Summit organized by Animation Xpress.

This award is testimony to the untiring efforts and extraordinary achievements of Buggaveeti RajaSekhar in the field of multimedia education in India over the past 24 years. Together with his students, he has helped Creative Multimedia shoot past yet another awards milestone this year.

Creative Multimedia offers one of the best known and highly-regarded courses that have been helping aspirants forge successful careers in the world of multimedia.

Creative Multimedia stands out because of its powerful and unique academic paradigm: students are encouraged to follow their passion and acquire skills that support their career goals while being assisted with unparalleled placement opportunities to build their future.

The group offers an extensive selection of in-demand courses with all possible options – short-term, medium-term, and long-term courses…certificate, diploma, degree and PG programs.

