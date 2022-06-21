Global Sales Of Solar Powered Cars Are Expected To Exhibit 13.5%Year-On-Year Growth Rate By 2031| Fact.MR Study

Solar Powered Car Market By Car Type (Compact Solar Powered Cars, Solar Powered Sedans, Solar Powered SUVs, Solar Powered Vans),By Car Category (Pure Electric Cars, Hybrid Electric Cars), By Solar Panel, By Battery – Global Review 2021-2031

Global sales of solar powered cars are expected to exhibit 13.5%year-on-year growth rate in 2022 topping US$ 90 Mn. Fact.MR projects the global solar powered car market to surge at 12.3%CAGR due to rising investments in R&D activities related to e-mobility and urban transportation. Monocrystalline solar cells are expected to dominate the market at a CAGR of over 13%.

Prominent Key players of the Solar Powered Car market survey report:

  • Hyundai Motor Company
  • Squad Mobility
  • Lightyear
  • Toyota Motor Corporation
  • Sono Motors
  • Aptera Motors
  • Ford Motor Company
  • Mahindra & Mahindra Limited
  • Solar Team Eindhoven
  • Cruise Car Inc.
  • Trina Solar
  • Alkè
  • Solarrolla

Key Segments Covered in Solar Powered Car Industry Research

  • By Solar Panel
    • Monocrystalline Solar Car Cells
    • Polycrystalline Solar Car Cells
    • Thin-Film Solar Car Cells
    • Organic Solar Car Cells
    • Others
  • By Car Type
    • Compact Solar Powered Cars
    • Solar Powered Sedans
    • Solar Powered SUVs
    • Solar Powered Vans
    • Others (Mini Vehicles)
  • By Car Category
    • Pure Electric  Cars
    • Hybrid Electric Cars
  • By Battery
    • Lithium-ion Solar Powered Cars
    • Lead-based Solar Powered Cars
    • Others

