Shipping Container Coatings Market Is Likely To Register Double Digit CAGR During 2017 To 2031

Shipping Container Coatings Market: Overview

The market for shipping container coatings witnessed massive slowdown in its progress as a result of the spread of Covid-19 pandemic across the globe.

The level of demand declined to the extreme level due to lockdown creating hurdles for the key players operating in this market. However as recovery commences in 2021, major players are recuperating their positions through production expansion, capacity utilizations and online selling in 2021 keeping in view the covid-19 norms.

Key Highlights from the Shipping Container Coatings Survey Report:

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the Shipping Container Coatings market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast of Shipping Container Coatings market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and Market trends of Shipping Container Coatings

competitive analysis of Shipping Container Coatings Market

Strategies adopted by the Shipping Container Coatings industry key players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis & survey

Unbiased analysis on market size of Shipping Container Coatings

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

Key stakeholders in Market including industry players, policymakers, and investors in various countries have been continuously realigning their strategies and approaches to implement them in order to tap into new opportunities.

Shipping Container Coatings Market: Segmentation

Global shipping container coating market can be segmented on the basis of its end use industry, which are:

Transportation

Construction

Global shipping container coatings market can be segmented on the basis of types of coatings which are:

Solvent borne coatings

Polyurethane Based

Epoxy Based

Water borne coatings

Global shipping container coatings market can be segmented on the basis of its on different types of containers which are:

On the basis of size

Small (20 feet)

Large (40 feet)

High cube container (40 feet)

On the basis of product type

Dry Storage

Flat rock

Refrigerated

Special purpose

Shipping Container Coatings Market: Dynamics

Shipping containers are being used widely due to the increase of import and export across the globe. Growing business relation and increasing trade among countries is helping the shipping container market to grow. The production of shipping container is growing due to the growing trades which in turn is leading to growth of shipping container coatings market.

Use of shipping containers is increasing in coastal areas as sea transport is cost effective and convenient. The use of shipping containers in construction industry is helping the growth of shipping container coatings market.

Constant research and development in water borne shipping container coatings has given rise to environment friendly shipping container coatings, which has boosted the shipping container market.

Excess bulk production of shipping containers will lead to accumulation of containers due to more supply than demand, which will affect the future production. Reduction in production in future will affect the shipping container coating market. Fluctuating prices of steel affects the shipping container market which leads dent in shipping container coating market.

Shipping Container Coating Market: Regional Outlook

Currently, shipping container production growth is sluggish on regions like North America and Europe. However reuse of used container in the construction industry is quite trending in these regions, making these regions potential market for shipping container coatings in the forecast period.

China is currently the leading producer of shipping container and the market is growing rapidly, India and Vietnam are also considered as potential growth markets for shipping containers.

Growing production of shipping container in these regions is making a prominent market for shipping container coatings. Other regions such as MEA, Latin America, other SEA, and APAC countries are developing which is expected to witness prolonged growth during the forecast period.

Market Snapshot –

A shipping container is used to transport or store cargo that is imported or exported through ports via sea or road. Shipping container coating is used to protect the container, which is generally made of steel or aluminum, from corrosion.

Shipping container coatings are generally classified under two types’ water borne and solvent borne. Solvent borne coatings emit VOC chemicals, which might be carcinogenic, leading to health hazards. To avoid such hazards, companies are focusing on investing in water borne coatings, which might reduce pollution by VOC emissions.

Shipping container coating manufacturers are mainly focusing on developing more environment friendly coatings, especially with the trend of converting used containers into picnic houses, cafes, and shops across the globe.

Hence, the use of shipping container in construction sector requires shipping container coatings to increase its life and provide a new look. Earlier, harmful compounds like sulfur or phosphorous were used for coating the containers but development of water borne shipping container coating has put an end to the use of such harmful compounds.

Competitive Analysis of Shipping Container Coatings Market :

Global key participants in the shipping container coatings market are:

Dow Chemical Company

The Valspar Corporation

Delta Mark

Marl Coatings Ltd

Hexion

Mascoat

Mega Coatings Company Limited

