Dark Fiber Network Market Share, Emerging Trends and Revenue Analysis till 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, June 21, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Dark Fiber Network Industry Overview

The global dark fiber market size is predicted to attain USD 13.45 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2022 to 2030. Dark fiber has emerged as a sustainable solution for various organizations that are focusing on enhanced communication and network management. Continuously increasing penetration of internet services over the period has paved the way for the high demand for internet bandwidth. This demand is expected to remain rampant over the forecast period. This is the most significant factor responsible for market growth across the globe. The market is strongly supported by companies with a high reliance on internet connectivity. These networks are highly beneficial for organizations with a high volume of data flow in their operation. These benefits include reduced network latency, scalability, reliability, and enhanced security.

In fiber-optic communications, fiber optic cables that are not yet put in service by a provider or carrier, are termed dark fiber or unlit fiber. Network communications and telecom usually use the network, and currently, there are lots of dark fiber cables across the globe. In regular fiber networks, information is sent through the cables in light pulses. Whereas dark fiber networks are known to be ‘dark’ as no light or data is transmitted from them.

Dark fiber networks can be installed and set up using point-to-multipoint or point-to-point configurations. Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) is an essential factor for the improvement and development of dark fiber networks. DWDM occurs when many data signals are transmitted using the same optical fiber at the same time. Although these signals are transmitted around the same time, they are transmitted at separate and unique wavelengths to keep these data signals separate. The significant benefits of DWDM include an increase in bandwidth of the optical fiber, high-quality internet performance, lightning-fast internet, and a secure and powerful network.

Dark Fiber Network Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global dark fiber network market based on fiber type, network type, application, and region:

Based on the Fiber Type Insights, the market is segmented into Single Mode and Multi-mode.

The multi-mode segment led the market in terms of revenue and held around 62% of the total market share. It is also expected to continue leading the market over the forecast period.

Single-mode fiber, on the other hand, is best suited for longer transmission distances. It is mainly used in multi-channel television broadcast systems and long-distance telephony.

Based on the Network Type Insights, the market is segmented into Metro and Long-haul.

Long-haul fiber is expected to show a high growth rate of 12.8% during the forecast period 2022-2030. The segment continues to gather pace due to its capacity to connect over large distances at low signal intensity.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Telecom, Oil & Gas, Military & Aerospace, BFSI, Medical, Railway and Other.

The telecommunication segment dominated the market with a share of 42.6% in 2021 and is anticipated to retain its dominance in terms of market size by 2030.

Medical and military and aerospace application segments are poised to witness significant growth, attributed to the increasing adoption of optic technology devices.

Dark Fiber Network Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

The market participants adopt various strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, product developments, collaborations, partnerships, and expansions, to cater to customer demands.

Some prominent players in the global Dark Fiber Network market include

AT&T Intellectual Property

Colt Technology Services Group Limited

Comcast, Consolidated Communications

GTT Communications, Inc.

Level 3 Communications, Inc. (CenturyLink, Inc.)

NTT Communications Corporation

Verizon Communications, Inc.

Windstream Communications

Zayo Group, LLC.

Order a free sample PDF of the Dark Fiber Network Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter