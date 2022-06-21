Pea Protein Market Dynamics, SWOT Analysis and Competitive Insights till 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, June 21, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Pea Protein Industry Overview

The global pea protein market size is projected to reach USD 554.9 million by 2028 registering a CAGR of 12.7% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is majorly driven by rising health consciousness among consumers coupled with increasing product demand from the nutraceutical industry.

The nutraceutical supplements industry is evolving and has a dynamic space that offers lucrative opportunities to merge rising consumer interest and scientific discovery to enhance human health. As this industry tracks consumer trends, nutraceutical products directly respond to consumer buying behavior/habits, thereby encouraging prominent companies in the industry to market their products to their target audiences in an effective manner. Such factors have driven the product demand across the globe.

The increasing consumption of healthy foods backed by changing consumer preferences has been contributing to the growth of the market. Moreover, the product usage in meat substitutes provides the required nutrition; thus, many faux seafood, chicken, and beef producers are increasingly adding legume-based protein ingredients in their formulations.

Pea Protein Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global pea protein market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Isolates, Concentrates, Textured and Hydrolysate.

The isolates product segment led the market and accounted for more than 47% share of the global revenue in 2020. Isolates are widely used as nutritional supplements in meat products, energy drinks , fruit mixes, and bakery items as they have good emulsification and non-allergic characteristics.

, fruit mixes, and bakery items as they have good emulsification and non-allergic characteristics. The concentrates segment is estimated to register a significant CAGR from 2021 to 2028. Pea protein concentrates have several attributes, such as good emulsification and high digestibility, which drive their utilization in weight control and dietary supplement applications.

Textured pea protein is used as a texturing agent in meat products, baked goods, and confectionery items. Moreover, the presence of fibrous content in textured pea protein is expected to promote their incorporation in energy powders and fruit juice mixes.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Meat Substitutes, Bakery Goods, Dietary Supplements, Beverage and Others.

Dietary supplements led the market and accounted for more than 38% of the global revenue share in 2020. Pea protein is added in nutritional syrups, tablets, energy powders, cereal bars , and soups on account of various health benefits, such as muscle growth, bone health improvement, and regulated blood sugar levels.

and soups on account of various health benefits, such as muscle growth, bone health improvement, and regulated blood sugar levels. The meat substitutes segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028. Rising health problems, such as obesity and diabetes, have led to a shift towards vegan dietary habits.

Pea Protein Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

The market is highly consolidated. Most of the key players focus on the R&D of indigenous technology to extract high-quality powders. In addition, the manufacturers are likely to establish partnerships with e-commerce portals to ensure a continuous supply of their products.

Some prominent players in the global Pea Protein market include

Burcon Nutrascience

Roquette Freres

The Scoular Company

DuPont

Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA

Nutri-Pea Ltd.

Shandong Jianyuan Group

Sotexpro SA

Ingredion, Inc.

Axiom Foods, Inc.

Fenchem, Inc.

Martin & Pleasance

The Green Labs LLC

