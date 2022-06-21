Dental Implant Market to Grow at a CAGR of 11.0% During the Forecast Period 2022-2028

San Francisco, California , USA, June 21, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Dental Implant Industry Overview

The global dental implant market size is expected to reach USD 8.0 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2021 to 2028. Rising demand for tooth replacement has provided good growth potential to the market. The increasing number of dental injuries owing to road accidents and sports injuries are some of the major factors boosting market growth.

With growing aesthetic awareness, people are exploring more treatment options, which is leading to the growth of the market. For instance, as per the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry data, more than 95.0% of individuals across the globe believe that their smile is a vital social asset and nearly 84.0% revealed to be under an increased pressure to perfect their smile, thus increasing the product demand. Dental implants are considered the only restorative technique that preserves and stimulates natural bone. Owing to the growing number of edentulous people, the demand for prosthetics is increasing, which is expected to be one of the major impact rendering drivers for the market.

Several industries have halted their services due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the dental care industry is greatly impacted by the significant decrease in elective procedures, many of which are being postponed or canceled so that hospitals can focus their resources on treating patients with COVID-19. Major Countries like the U.S and India procure raw materials and electronic components from China, which has disrupted the supply chain of much dental equipment and product manufacturers. However, with the decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases, hospitals are likely to begin scheduling elective procedures, depending on their capacity of admission and patients comfort level.

Dental Implant Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global dental implant market on the basis of implant type and region:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Titanium and Zirconia.

The titanium segment dominated the dental implant market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 92.3% in 2020 owing to the wide use of dental implants made up of titanium. Titanium implants can be made as a one-piece or two-piece systems, whereas, zirconium implants are made as one-piece systems. The chemical synthesis procedure entails the conversion of crude titanium intermediates through a sequence of extraction and purification reactions into pure titanium ingot. Titanium dioxide is very toxic for the human body and needs to be removed from the titanium implant.

is very toxic for the human body and needs to be removed from the titanium implant. The zirconium segment is anticipated to grow fast over the forecast period. The material called zirconium functions with nearly the same features as that of titanium.

Dental Implant Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

The key companies are focusing on strategic initiatives such as the introduction of novel products through customization according to consumers’ needs, partnerships, collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions to expand their product portfolio and extend leadership positions in the field of dental implantology. Moreover, the competition between key players will turn intense in the coming years as they are focusing more on geographical expansion, strategic collaborations, and partnerships through mergers and acquisitions.

Some prominent players in the global Dental Implant market include

BioHorizons IPH, Inc.

Nobel Biocare Services AG

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

OSSTEM IMPLANT

Institut Straumann AG

Bicon, LLC

Leader Italy

Anthogyr SAS

DENTIS

DENTSPLY Sirona

DENTIUM Co., Ltd.

T-Plus Implant Tech. Co.

KYOCERA Medical Corporation

Order a free sample PDF of the Dental Implant Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter