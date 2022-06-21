Alopecia Market 2022-2028 Top Players, Trends and Revenue Forecast

San Francisco, California , USA, June 21, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Alopecia Industry Overview

The global alopecia market size is expected to reach USD 14.2 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2028. The strong presence of pipeline products and increasing approval for laser-based therapy to treat hair loss conditions are major factors anticipated to drive growth. Moreover, rising awareness among patients about alopecia and its treatments, increasing government initiatives, supportive regulations & laws, and improvements in healthcare infrastructure are factors expected to propel market growth over the forecast period.

Moreover, the increasing prevalence of diseases such as cancer, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, and rheumatoid arthritis which are associated with hair loss is also expected to boost the treatment rate of hair loss in the near future. For instance, as per the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, nearly 5 million women in the U.S. are affected by PCOS. Furthermore, according to the GBD database, the prevalence of PCOS in European countries, such as France, increased from 872,351 to 882,322 in 2018 & 2019, respectively, and in the U.K., the prevalence was found to be 1,134,082 to 1,142,498.

However, reimbursement remains one of the major challenges in this market. Since most of the treatment modalities are considered as not medically essential and are categorized as cosmetic procedures, the treatment for hair loss is generally not covered under insurance plans. Out-of-pocket expenses for alopecia treatment usually include prescription drug copays, frequent doctor visits, and co-insurance for procedures. Moreover, increasing adoption of substitutes, such as traditional medicines-Ayurvedic, Chinese, and herbal medications may hamper the growth of the market. Based on results from the GlaxoSmithKline plc sponsored survey, around 22.7% of the patients took Chinese medications for treating male androgenetic alopecia in South Korea followed by Taiwan with 22.0% patients.

Alopecia Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global alopecia market on the basis of treatment, disease type, gender, sales channel, end-use, and region:

Based on the Disease Type Insights, the market is segmented into Alopecia Areata, Cicatricial Alopecia, Traction Alopecia, Alopecia Totalis, Alopecia Universalis, Androgenetic Alopecia and others.

The alopecia areata segment dominated the market and held the largest revenue share of 35.2% in 2020 driven by high disease prevalence and growing consumer awareness among patients.

The androgenetic alopecia segment and held the second-largest revenue share in 2020. The rising awareness about these conditions, driven by proactive initiatives by organizations such as American Hair Loss Association, Alopecia World and National Hair Loss Awareness Month by HairMax (Lexington International) are contributing to the market growth.

Based on the Treatment Insights, the market is segmented into Pharmaceuticals and Devices.

The pharmaceutical segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 98.0% in 2020. The low cost of pharmaceutical products and high usage of prescription and OTC drugs are the main factors driving the segment.

Devices consist of laser-based device used for hair regrowth and are expected to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Based on the Gender Insights, the market is segmented into Male and Female.

The male alopecia segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 53.8% in 2020 owing to the high prevalence of hair loss in the male population worldwide.

Female alopecia market is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period. Rising awareness levels, lifestyle changes, increased PCOS levels and a growing trend of cosmetic procedures are expected to increase the growth of the market.

Based on the Sales Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Prescription and OTC.

The prescription segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 64.9% in 2020 due to the high number of visits to dermatologists for hair loss treatment.

The market is being further driven by the OTC segment which is widely used in the developing regions where players find multiple opportunities to address unmet medical needs of a large patient pool across countries such as China, Japan, Mexico, Brazil, and India.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Homecare Settings and Dermatology Clinics.

The dermatology segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 57.6% over the forecast period.

The home care setting segment will be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period owing to convenience, ease of usage, and patient comfort. Moreover, there are a growing number of regulatory approvals being given for home-use devices in addition to the growing adoption of non-invasive procedures such as laser therapy that do not require any lifestyle changes.

Alopecia Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

Some of the key players that dominated the global pharmaceutical market for alopecia in 2020 include Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Cipla Limited; Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.; Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.; GlaxoSmithKline plc; Aurobindo Pharma; Mylan N.V. (Viatris Inc.).

Some prominent players in the global Alopecia market include

iRestore Hair Growth System (Freedom Laser Therapy)

iGrow Laser (Apira Science, Inc)

Theradome

Curallux, LLC (Capillus)

LUTRONIC

Lexington Intl., LLC. (HairMax)

