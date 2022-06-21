Lark Sacramento Improves the Student Living Environment

Sacramento, California, 2022-Jun-21 — /EPR Network/ — Lark Sacramento is pleased to announce they are improving the student living environment for individuals attending Sac State. The off-campus housing complex offers everything students need for an independent lifestyle with convenient access to the campus for classes and on-campus activities.

Students living at Lark Sacramento can share living space with friends or match with random students through the roommate matching program. Residents choose two, three, and four-bedroom apartment floor plans. Each student signs an independent agreement to pay a per-person rental rate, including furnishings, trash disposal, Internet access, and in-unit laundry. The utility fee covers electricity, water, and sewer. Reserved and garage parking is also available for a monthly fee.

Lark Sacramento features everything students need to enjoy their college years, including a resort-style pool with a pavilion, a 24-hour fitness center, an outdoor TV lounge, grilling stations, and basketball and volleyball courts. A private shuttle bus regularly transports students between campus and the housing complex. Students can enjoy social events throughout the year for residents and their friends.

Anyone interested in learning about how they are improving the student living environment can find out more by visiting the Lark Sacramento website or by calling 1-916-587-1700.

About Lark Sacramento: Lark Sacramento is an off-campus housing complex serving individuals attending Sac State. The housing complex offers two, three, and four-bedroom apartments with per-person contracts to eliminate concerns about roommates who can’t pay their share of the rent. They strive to make student living more affordable and enjoyable.

