Global Sales Of Portable Humidifiers Industry Is Expect To Surge At An Impressive 4% CAGR During 2020 To 2030|Fact.MR Study

Portable Humidifiers Market By Type (Cool Mist Humidifiers, Warm Mist Humidifiers, Ultrasonic Humidifiers, Evaporative Humidifiers), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Hospitals and Clinics, Educational Institutions, Corporate Offices), By Region – Global Market Insights 2020 to 2030

The first three quarters of 2020 are expected to register a shortfall in sales volume, with anticipated recovery in the last quarter. Regulatory decisions supporting partial easing of industrial lockdowns are expected to restore sales of portable humidifiers. Portable humidifiers market is estimated to be valued at around US$ 1.5 Bn in 2020 and are set to grow at CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.

Portable humidifiers Market: Segmentation

FactMR’s study has done the segmentation of portable humidifiers market on the basis of type, humidity output, application, and sales channel.

  • By Type :

    • Cool Mist Humidifiers
    • Warm Mist Humidifiers
    • Evaporative Humidifiers
    • Ultrasonic Humidifiers

  • By Humidity Output :

    • 1 gallon/ day
    • 1.5 – 2 gallons/ day
    • 2.1- 2.5 gallons/ day
    • 3 – 3.5 gallons/ day
    • > 3.5 gallons/ day

  • By Application :

    • Residential
    • Commercial
    • Hospitals and Clinics
    • Educational Institutions
    • Corporate Offices

  • By Sales Channel :

    • Independent Electronic Stores
    • Franchised Electronic Stores
    • Online Retail
    • Company Website
    • Third Party Online

  • By Region :

    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • East Asia
    • South Asia
    • Oceania
    • MEA

