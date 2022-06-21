Worldwide Demand For Polyamines Is Grow At An Impressive 3.6% CAGR Through 2030| Fact.MR Forecasts

Polyamines Market By Application (Coagulant, Shale Inhibitor, Decoloration), By End-use Industry (Oil & Gas, Water Treatment, Pulp & Paper, Rubber, Textiles), By Region – Global Market-2026

The global polyamines market has witnessed steady growth at a CAGR of 3.2% over the past half-decade. However due to the ongoing outbreak of COVID-19, the market has generated a sharp decline in demand for fiscal year 2020. Post this timeframe, with the resurrection in global demand, the polyamines market is forecast to witness an upswing with a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period (2020-2030).

Prominent Key Players Of The Polyamines Market Survey Report:

  • Kemira Oyj
  • SNF Floegler
  • BASF S.E

Polyamines Market Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the Polyamines market with detailed segmentation on the basis of solid content, application, end-use industry, and key regions.

  • By Solid Content :

    • <50%
    • >50%

  • By Application :

    • Coagulant
    • Shale Inhibitor
    • Decoloration
    • Others

  • By End-use Industry :

    • Oil & Gas
    • Water Treatment
    • Pulp & Paper
    • Rubber
    • Textiles
    • Others

  • By Region :

    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • East Asia
    • South Asia & Oceania
    • Middle East & Africa

