Silane Market is projected to drive the demand over the forecast period 2020 to 2027

Silane Industry Overview

The global silane market size was valued at USD 1.1 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0% from 2020 to 2027.

The global market is driven by increasing product demand from rapidly developing end-use sectors. Rising demand for paint & coating products from the growing construction sector, which uses silane-based coatings is projected to drive the demand over the forecast period. New construction project outcomes in the Asia Pacific coupled with increasing infrastructural renovation activities in North America and Western Europe have led to a surge in demand for various industrial coatings, adhesives, plastic components, and more. Furthermore, growing demand for automobiles in the Middle East and South America regions has led to a surge in demand for various light-weight, durable plastic components, and tires, which requires a significant amount of silane products for continued production operations.

The global demand for silane is observed to be growing due to high product requirements from paints & coating formulators, followed by adhesive & sealant manufacturers. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market due to increasing penetration of paint & coating and adhesives & sealant formulators across countries, such as China, Japan, South Korea, India, Thailand, and Malaysia. Factors, such as the construction of green buildings, residential complex expansions, and rising renovation activities, have resulted in increased demand for adhesives used in the construction sector in the region.

Furthermore, the product is a key component in the electronics industry, wherein silane gas is widely utilized in semiconductors, which are eventually an integral component in the electronics industry. The growing requirement for electronic gadgets and devices across the globe is projected to remain a major contributing factor to the market.

Rising environmental awareness has fueled the demand for highly efficient, solvent-free, and UV-cured coatings, thereby increasing the use of silane in the formulation of solvent-free coatings. These factors are projected to drive the paints & coatings application segment.

In addition, with the advancements in technology and growing urbanization, the requirement for electronic gadgets & devices is rapidly rising. Silane is widely utilized in the electronics segment in lithography & processing auxiliaries and as an insulating layer in the components of semiconductors. These factors are projected to increase the consumption of silane in the global electronics & semiconductors application segment over the coming years.

Silane Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global silane market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Silane Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Alkyl Silane

Sulfur Silane

Amino Silane

Vinyl Silane

Epoxy Silane

Methacrylate Silane

Mono/Chloro Silane

Others

Silane Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives & Sealants

Rubber & Plastics

Fiber Treatment

Electronics & Semiconductor

Others

Silane Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa

Market Share Insights

March 2015:Evonik expanded the production facilities of specialty silicone in China and Germany with a view to serving various end-use industries, such as construction, coating, furniture, and textile. Through this facility, the company will be benefited in terms of the silanes market in end-use industries in both European and Asia-Pacific markets.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the silane market include:

Gelest, Inc.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Nitrochemie Aschau GmbH

Silar (Entegris)

Dow Corning

Evonik Industries

Wacker Chemie AG

Power Chemical Corp.

