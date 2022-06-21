Furfural Market Research Report from 2022 to 2030

Furfural Industry Overview

The global furfural market size was estimated at USD 522.60 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% from 2022 to 2030.

The rising importance of bio-based solvents as a consequence of increasing environmental concerns is anticipated to boost the product demand in solvent applications over the forecast period. The market observed a dip in 2020 owing to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. There was a change in production volume due to social distancing norms and lockdowns. Disruption in the supply chain and the logistic facility also impacted the furfural production.

Furfural is broadly used as a solvent or intermediate in several end-use industries, including foundry, agriculture, paints & coatings, pharmaceuticals, refineries, chemicals, automotive, and construction. The growing construction sector is projected to supplement the product demand in several refractory materials including ceramics, bricks, and fiberglass composites over the forecast period. In addition, the rising demand for sustainable products due to the depletion of fossil fuel resources is estimated to drive the demand.

At present, furfural production is characterized by outdated manufacturing technologies, high steam usage, and high acid consumption, which lead to considerably low product yield or output. As a result, many companies are focusing on the development of new processes to decrease the overall energy consumption and increase the product yield during the purification step. Manufacturers are inclined toward using a combination of the most effective biomass to chemical techniques occasioning a significant decline in operational costs.

Furfural Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global furfural market on the basis of process, raw material, end-use, and region:

Furfural Process Outlook (Volume, Tons, Revenue, USD Thousands, 2017 – 2030)

Quacker Batch Process

Chinese Batch Process

Rosenlew Continuous Process

Others

Furfural Raw Material Outlook (Volume, Tons, Revenue, USD Thousands, 2017 – 2030)

Corncob

Sugarcane Bagasse

Sunflower Hull

Rice Husk

Others

Furfural Application Outlook (Volume, Tons, Revenue, USD Thousands, 2017 – 2030)

Furfuryl Alcohol

Solvent

Intermediate

Others

Furfural End-use Outlook (Volume, Tons, Revenue, USD Thousands, 2017 – 2030)

Agriculture

Paints & Coatings

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverage

Refineries

Others

Furfural Market Regional Outlook (Volume, Tons, Revenue, USD Thousands, 2017 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa

Market Share Insights

January 2021: The company Illovo Sugar Africa (Pty.) Ltd. took initiative and planted 3,000 hectares of sugarcane on communal land through the ‘Illovo small-scale growers project.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the global furfural market include:

Illovo Sugar Africa (Pty.) Ltd.

Central Romana Corporation

TransFurans Chemicals bvba

Pennakem, LLC

Hebeichem

Silvateam S.p.a

Lenzing Ag

Linzi Organic Chemical Inc. Ltd.

