58 West Offers Western Michigan University Student Apartments

Kalamazoo, Michigan, 2022-Jun-21 — /EPR Network/ — 58 West is pleased to announce they offer convenient student apartments for individuals attending Western Michigan University. The off-campus housing complex provides students with the independent lifestyle they want while remaining close to campus to attend classes or on-campus activities.

At 58 West, they offer floor plans to meet students’ needs. They can choose a studio or one-bedroom apartment to enjoy living alone or two, three, or four-bedroom apartments to share the experience with friends or random students through the roommate matching program. The per-person rental rate includes in-unit laundry, Internet access, and water and sewer. Students can pay an additional monthly fee for extra storage space or reserved covered parking.

58 West features community amenities that ensure students enjoy their college years. These features include a 24-hour fitness center, an indoor basketball court, a swimming pool and hot tub, a sand volleyball court, a clubhouse, lounge, and game room. Social events are open to residents and their friends.

Anyone interested in learning about the student apartment options can find out more by visiting the 58 West website or calling 1-269-544-1700.

About 58 West: 58 West is an off-campus housing complex providing solutions for individuals attending Western Michigan University. Students will enjoy an independent lifestyle in upscale apartments with luxurious amenities. Each student pays a per-person rate to eliminate worries about roommates who can’t pay their share of the rent.

Company: 58 West

Address: 5800 Jefferson Commons Dr.

City: Kalamazoo

State: MI

Zip code: 49009

Telephone number: 1-269-544-1700