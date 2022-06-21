Alight West Lafayette Provides Fully Furnished Student Apartments

West Lafayette, IN, 2022-Jun-21 — /EPR Network/ — Alight West Lafayette is pleased to announce they provide fully furnished student apartments near Purdue University. They understand the value of an independent lifestyle while remaining close to campus to attend classes and on-campus events.

At Alight West Lafayette, students can live alone in a comfortable studio and one-bedroom units or live with friends or random students in two, three, and four-bedroom apartments. Individuals can request roommates through the roommate matching program. The per-person rental includes furnishings, in-unit laundry, Wi-Fi and wired Internet access, water, and bus service. Extra storage space and reserved covered parking are available for an additional monthly fee.

Students living at Alight West Lafayette will enjoy a better quality of life with access to community amenities, such as a 24-hour fitness center, a clubhouse with a lounge and LEGO wall, a swimming pool with a hot tub, sand volleyball courts, indoor basketball courts, and other features. Some apartment buildings are pet-friendly, and regularly scheduled social events are open to residents and their friends.

Anyone interested in learning about the fully furnished student apartments can find out more by visiting the Alight West Lafayette website or calling 1-765-276-7700.

About Alight West Lafayette: Alight West Lafayette is an off-campus housing complex offering furnished apartments for students attending Purdue University. Students enjoy a better quality of life with easy access to the nearby campus for classes and on-campus activities. The per-person rental rate protects students against roommates who can’t pay their share.

