Point-Of-Sale Terminals Market To Breaks Record Due To Rising Preference For Affordable Wireless Technologies

Point-Of-Sale Terminals Industry Overview

The global point-of-sale terminals market size is expected to reach USD 181.47 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new study by Grand View Research Inc. Growing demand for mobile POS terminals from several end-use industries, rising preference for affordable wireless technologies, and rise of modern drive-thru are expected to be some of the major factors driving the point-of-sale (POS) terminal market during the forecast period. Moreover, change in customer payment preferences and buying behavior also bode well with the market growth.

Point-Of-Sale Terminals Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global point-of-sale terminal market on the basis of product, component, deployment, end use, and region

Based on the Component Insights, the market is segmented into Hardware, Software and Services.

The hardware segment appeared as the largest segment in 2021, accounting for a market share of more than 60.0%. The segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of nearly 6.0% from 2022 to 2030.

Further, the software segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of over 10.0% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to data support functionality, multifunctional features, and sales analysis ease.

Based on the Deployment Insights, the market is segmented into Cloud and On-premise.

The cloud segment is expected to witness a significant CAGR of over 10.0% from 2022 to 2030. This growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of SaaS technology and software integration.

On-premise deployment incorporates manual installation at the client’s premise. The installation includes cabling permits and cabling, hardware and software installation, and electrical work.

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Fixed and Mobile.

The fixed product segment leading the market accounted for more than 50.0% of the global revenue share in 2021. The POS system has many applications, such as inventory management, supporting payments devices, customer relationship management (CRM), and printing bills.

(CRM), and printing bills. The mobile POS segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of over 10.0% from 2022 to 2030. This growth is attributed to the rising adoption of in-store mobile payments among customers across the globe.

Based on the End-user Insights, the market is segmented into Restaurants, Retail, Hospitality, Hospitality, Warehouse and Entertainment.

The retail segment emerged as the largest segment in 2021, accounting for around 28.0% of the overall market.

The supermarkets/hypermarkets segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of over 8.5% during the forecasting period.

The healthcare segment is estimated to exhibit a greater CAGR of above 9.5% during the forecasting period.

Point-Of-Sale Terminals Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The companies are engaging in several inorganic growth strategies including partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and geographical expansion, to stay afloat in the competitive market scenario.

Some prominent players in the Point-Of-Sale Terminals market include

Acrelec

AURES Group

Elo Touch Solutions

HM Electronics, Inc.

Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P.

NCR Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Presto

Qu Inc.

Quail Digital

Revel Systems

Toast, Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

TouchBistro Inc.

Xenial, Inc.

