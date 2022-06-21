Waterproof Breathable Textiles Market Product Estimates & Trend Analysis Report by 2027

San Francisco, California , USA, June 21, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Waterproof Breathable Textiles Industry Overview

The global waterproof breathable textiles market size was estimated at USD 1.7 billion in 2019 and is expected to register a revenue-based CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period.

Rising product adoption in the sports apparel manufacturing industry owing to its lightweight, and durable properties are expected to positively impact market growth. Growing awareness regarding fitness is favorably impacting the sports apparel industry, thereby boosting the demand for waterproof breathable textiles (WBT). Growing popularity of outdoor sports along with an increasing preference for comfortable and stylish sportswear and weather protection apparels are expected to positively influence the market.

The polyurethane segment emerged as the leader in the U.S. market for WBT on account of its low-cost and excellent breathability and waterproof properties. The ePTFE segment also held a significant market share owing to its wide ranging utilization in the footwear and clothing industry for making highly comfortable and flexible waterproof shoes and apparel.

Waterproof breathable textiles are witnessing a growing utilization in the manufacturing and design of uniforms and protective gear for military and law enforcement agencies. WBT exhibit a superior permeability to perspiration vapors and prevent rain and snow from getting in. Additionally, waterproof breathable textiles are extremely lightweight as compared to the traditional alternatives, thereby considerably reducing the weight of the uniform.

There has been a considerable increase in demand for environmentally sustainable apparel. As a consequence, leading industry players are progressively launching the bio-based waterproof breathable textiles. Apart from being eco-friendly, these products provide superior comfort as compared to their petroleum based alternatives.

The market for waterproof breathable textiles is characterized by certain risks as it involves companies to anticipate consumer preferences. Decisions regarding product designs are often made before consumer acceptance. Manufacturers also face issues pertaining to inventory management as a result of seasonal variations in demand. Therefore, any failure to anticipate or respond to consumer preferences may have an adverse impact on product demand.

Market Share Insights

November 2018: Sympatex Technologies, the current pioneer in the field of sustainable functional textiles, will present a new line of spundyed laminates at the Performance Days trade fair in Munich

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the waterproof breathable textiles market are,

L. Gore and Associates, Inc.,

SympaTex Technologies;

Mountain Hardwear;

Polartec, LLC;

Marmot Mountain LLC;

The North Face;

Schoeller Textil AG;

Toray Industries, Inc.

