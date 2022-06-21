Dubai, UAE, 2022-Jun-21 — /EPR Network/ — Allied Conferences is exhilarated to call you all to the 4th International Conference on Green Engineering and Technology slated on December 9-10, 2022 in Dubai, UAE.

The participants to enhance their research work and experience in the field of Green Engineering and Technology. Delegates from universities and institutions will have an excellent opportunity to meet with scientists, researchers, experts, sponsors and exhibitors at the conference.

Green Energy 2022 will bring experts from several sectors to contribute to current achievements in Green Engineering and Technology. Professors, Energy Efficiency specialists, Scientists, Researchers, Climatologists, Geologists, Environmental Scientists, Consultants and Business Delegates will gather to present their unique inventions in the field of Green Engineering and Technology. Participants from many fields will contribute to the current advances in Green Engineering and Technology at Green Energy 2022.