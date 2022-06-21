Fertilizer Catalyst Market to Witness Steady Expansion by 2031

Rockville, US, 2022-Jun-21 — /EPR Network/ —

Market Overview

Sales of fertilizer catalysts are sustained by their growing adoption in various processes, such as methanol production, formaldehyde production, ammonia production, and syngas production among others. The yield and conversion of feedstock depend significantly on fertilizer catalysts, which is propelling fertilizer plant owners to choose an appropriate catalyst for reforming process to optimize the overall production output.

Thus, the market is accelerating on the back of growing demand for high-quality feed stock. Furthermore, the ongoing R&D activities on enhanced and more efficient variants has the potential to shape the fertilizer catalyst market positively.

The highly competitive landscape of fertilizer catalyst market is propelling the stakeholders to adopt unique marketing strategies to appeal to a wide pool of customers and grow their revenues. Expansion of production facility has gained momentum as a significant strategy to uphold company position in the fertilizer catalyst market.

For instance, a specialty chemicals company, Clariant has expanded its fertilizer catalyst business with the commencement of its methanol synthesis catalyst, MegaMax 800 at Hainan-based methanol plant. This new fertilizer catalyst is designed to offer up to 40 percent higher productivity that previous catalyst generations. These marketing strategies are expected to fuel growth in the fertilizer catalyst market.

Global Fertilizer Catalyst Market: Regional Outlook

The global fertilizer catalyst market is anticipated to be dominated by Asia Pacific region with China leading the market, both in terms of production and consumption. India is also anticipated to witness sound growth in terms of demand for fertilizer catalysts owing to the rapid growth being witnessed in terms of fertilizer demand because of growing population and growing demand for food in the country.

North America and Europe are collectively anticipated to hold a significant share in the fertilizer catalyst market and increasing demand for green tires is anticipated to further drive demand for fertilizer catalysts in the coming years. Significant investments and recovering economy in Brazil and Argentina are projected to drive the Latin America fertilizer catalyst market. The Middle East and Africa is projected to witness moderate growth in demand for fertilizer catalysts over the forecast period.

Global Fertilizer Catalyst Market Participants

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of global Fertilizer catalyst market are:

Johnson Matthey

Haldor Topsoe

Honeywell International Inc

Süd-Chemie

TANAKA HOLDINGS Co., Ltd

thyssenkrupp AG

Chempack

Clariant

Global Fertilizer Catalyst Market Segmentation The global fertilizer catalyst market can be segmented on the basis of process, material and region. On the basis of process, the global fertilizer catalyst market can be segmented as: Ammonia Production

Methanol production

Formaldehyde Production

Syngas Production

Others On the basis of material, the global fertilizer catalyst market can be segmented as: Iron Based

Platinum Based

Others

