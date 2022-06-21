Phototherapy Devices Market Covid-19 Impact and Forecast to 2031 | Fact.MR

The global phototherapy devices market reached a valuation of around US$ 750 Mn in 2020, which amounts to around 0.2% share of the overall medical devices market.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Medela AG

General Electric Company

Natus Medical Incorporated

Hill-Rom

Solarc Systems Inc.

The Daavlin Company

Medisana AG

Guangzhou Beautylife Electronic Technology Co. Ltd

Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG

Philips Lighting Holding B.V.

National Biological Corp.

Nice Neotech Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Phoenix Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd.

ALFAMEDIC S.R.O.

NINGBO DAVID MEDICAL DEVICE CO. LTD.

Heal Force Bio-Meditech Holdings Limited

Natus Medical Incorporated and DIXION

Market Segmentation:

Product Type LED-based Phototherapy Devices Conventional Phototherapy Devices Fiber Optic Phototherapy Devices Others Full-body Phototherapy Devices Partial-body Phototherapy Devices Mobile Infant Phototherapy Devices Fixed Infant Phototherapy Devices Conventional Phototherapy Devices with Compact Fluorescent Lamp Conventional Phototherapy Devices with Fluorescent Lamp

Light Type White Light Phototherapy Devices Red Light Phototherapy Devices Blue Light Phototherapy Devices Others

Application Use of Phototherapy Devices for Skin Disease Treatment Use of Phototherapy Devices for Psoriasis Use of Phototherapy Devices for Vitiligo Use of Phototherapy Devices for Eczema Use of Phototherapy Devices for Neonatal Jaundice Management Use of Phototherapy Device for Scleroderma Use of Phototherapy Device for Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) Use of Phototherapy Device for Skin Cancer Use of Phototherapy Device for Sterilization

End User Use of Phototherapy Devices in Hospitals Use of Phototherapy Devices for Home Care Settings Use of Phototherapy Devices for Dermatology Clinics



Description:

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Phototherapy Devices Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Phototherapy Devices market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Phototherapy Devices Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Phototherapy Devices

Chapter 4: Presenting the Phototherapy Devices Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2016-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Phototherapy Devices market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2031)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

finally, Phototherapy Devices Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

FAQs Answered in Market Study

• What will be the market value of Phototherapy Devices by the end of 2021?

• What was the CAGR of the market for Phototherapy Devices over the past 5 years?

• What is the estimated market value by the end of the forecast period?

• What is the market share of the top 5 players of the Phototherapy Devices industry?

• What is the outlook for the North American region?

• How is the European market for Phototherapy Devices expected to evolve?

• What are the market statistics for the APAC region?

• Which countries are driving the demand of Phototherapy Devices?

• What trends are influencing the Phototherapy Devices landscape?

