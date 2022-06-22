Medical Oxygen Concentrators & Oxygen Cylinders Market Overview, Cost Structure Analysis and Forecast to 2026

San Francisco, California , USA, June 22, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Medical Oxygen Concentrators & Oxygen Cylinders Industry Overview

The global medical oxygen concentrators & oxygen cylinders market size is expected to reach USD 3.7 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period. Technological improvements in oxygen concentrators, such as lesser weight, greater efficiency, high oxygen output, are anticipated to raise demand for portable concentrators, thereby aiding the growth of the market. These concentrators allow patients to adopt an active lifestyle. They can easily carry out their day-to-day activities while using these medical devices. Hence, manufacturers are trying to miniaturize these medical devices as smaller sizes are always preferred by patients.

In addition, the increasing prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and other lung disorders is another key factor driving the market. Prevalence of COPD and other lung disorders is high in tobacco smokers and people exposed to airborne pollutants. COPD is a leading cause of mortality and morbidity worldwide. According to the European Respiratory Society, in 2019, COPD emerged as the fourth major cause of mortality and morbidity and is expected to become the third leading cause of mortality and morbidity in the next ten years, if the prevalence grows at the same rate. According to the Global Burden of Disease Study, in 2016, the prevalence of COPD was 251 million globally.

Medical Oxygen Concentrators & Oxygen Cylinders Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global medical oxygen concentrators & oxygen cylinders market on the basis of product, technology, end-user, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Portable Concentrator, Stationary Concentrator and Oxygen Cylinders.

Portable medical oxygen concentrators accounted for the largest revenue share of 35.2% in 2019. Increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders, such as asthma, COPD, and pneumonia, is expected to boost the usage of portable oxygen concentrators over the forecast period.

Oxygen cylinders are expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Purity of oxygen supplied by these medical devices and their simple structure are some of the key factors aiding their growth.

Based on the Technology Insights, the market is segmented into Continuous Flow and Pulse Flow.

Continuous flow accounted for the largest revenue share of 87% in 2019. Rapid technological advancement pertaining to new product development is expected to boost the usage of medical oxygen concentrators.

Pulse flow technology in oxygen concentrators is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to technological advancements.

Based on the End-user Insights, the market is segmented into Home Care and Non-homecare.

The home care segment dominated the overall medical oxygen concentrators and oxygen cylinders market with a revenue share of 56.4% in 2019.

The non-homecare segment has witnessed significant growth in the year 2020 due to the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 across the world, which has increased the demand for supplemental oxygen therapy products, such as wall-mounted and repurpose home oxygen equipment, to combat against this pandemic.

Medical Oxygen Concentrators & Oxygen Cylinders Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

The medical oxygen concentrators and cylinders industry is highly fragmented due to the presence of a number of large, small, and local players. Companies are significantly increasing their manufacturing capacities and training efforts to meet the rising demand for these concentrators and cylinders.

Some prominent players in the global Medical Oxygen Concentrators & Oxygen Cylinders market include

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, Inc.

Philips Healthcare

Invacare Corporation

Nidek Medical

Inogen, Inc.

AirSep Corporation

ResMed

