Enteral Feeding Formulas Market Projected to Reach USD 9.3 Billion by 2028 | Share and Forecast Report

Enteral Feeding Formulas Industry Overview

The global enteral feeding formulas market size is expected to reach USD 9.3 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2028. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, stroke, multiple sclerosis, dementia, chronic liver disease, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), and diabetes is projected to drive the demand for products that support patients with oral intake issues. In addition, the rise in preterm births is one of the significant factors boosting the demand for enteral feeding formulas to meet the nutritional requirements of newborns.

Based on product, the standard formulas segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 54.0% in 2020. This high share is attributable to the availability of a vast variety of standard formulas coupled with increased demand for low-cost nutrient formulations. In addition, the demand with respect to standard tube feeds is significant among the volume-sensitive patients or the patients on fluid restrictions. Such conditions include renal failure, congestive heart failure, and Syndrome of Inappropriate Antidiuretic Hormone (SIADH).

Enteral Feeding Formulas Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global enteral feeding formulas market based on product, flow type, stage, indications, end-user, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Standard formula and Disease-specific formula.

Disease specific formulas segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The high prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, diabetes, and liver failure, is propelling the demand for disease-specific formulas.

Based on the Flow Type Insights, the market is segmented into Intermittent feeding flow and Continuous feeding flow.

In 2020, based on flow type, intermittent feeding flow type accounted for the highest revenue share of 94.5% in the market. This is because intermittent feeding has shown better tolerance in patients as compared to bolus feeding.

The continuous feeding flow type segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The lower feeding rate of continuous feeding flow as compared to intermittent feeding is one of the major factors responsible for the lucrative growth of the segment.

Based on the Stage Insights, the market is segmented into Adult and Pediatric.

In 2020, based on stage, the adults segment accounted for the highest revenue share of 88.4% in the market. The segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The rising adoption of tube feeds in adults is one of the crucial factors driving the growth.

Based on the Indication Insights, the market is segmented into Alzheimer’s, Nutrition Deficiency, Cancer Care, Diabetes, Chronic Kidney Diseases, Orphan Diseases, Dysphagia, Pain Management, Malabsorption/GI Disorder/Diarrhea and Others.

Based on indications, others’ segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 42.7% in 2020. The segment is followed by cancer care, which accounted for a significant share of 24.0% in terms of revenue in 2020.

Based on the End-user Insights, the market is segmented into Hospitals and Home Care.

The homecare segment accounted for the highest revenue share of 56.1% in the market. The segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The increasing number of patients that receive home enteral feeding due to growing awareness about complete and balanced nutrition is one of the key factors contributing to the growth of this segment.

Enteral Feeding Formulas Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

The market is characterized by the presence of leading players with strong product portfolios, global presence, and financial performance.

Some prominent players in the global Enteral Feeding Formulas market include

Abbott

Danone SA

Fresenius Kabi

Nestlé

Victus, Inc.

Primus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Meiji Holdings. Co., Ltd.

Rickett Benckiser Group Plc.

