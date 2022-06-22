Biopharmaceutical CMO And CRO Market Application Outlook and Research Report

Biopharmaceutical CMO And CRO Market Industry Overview

The global biopharmaceutical CMO and CRO market size is expected to reach USD 54.1 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Post-pandemic the market is being driven by the growing interest of conventional drug developers in the biological therapeutics. At present, outsourcing has become a cost-saving strategy for small- to medium-sized biomanufacturers, as it helps in eliminating the need for establishing costly specialized facilities or hiring and training personnel. The post-pandemic recovery has started owing to positive pipeline developments across modalities.

Biopharmaceutical CMO And CRO Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global biopharmaceutical CMO & CRO market on the basis of source, service, product, and region:

Based on the Source Insights, the market is segmented into Mammalian and Non-mammalian.

  • The mammalian segment held the highest market share of more than 55% in 2021 owing to the lack of internal expertise in the industry.
  • The segment is greatly benefited from the introduction of novel and enhanced expression systems, improved process monitoring solutions, cell line engineering tools, automated screening methods, and disposable devices.
  • These developments have led to more productive and efficient manufacturing of biologics using mammalian cells.

Based on the Service Insights, the market is segmented into Contract Manufacturing and Contract Research.

  • The contract research segment is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period owing to the increasing outsourcing of research activities by biopharmaceutical companies.
  • A substantial number of CMOs and opportunistic CMOs present in the space are engaged in providing biopharma entities with plenty of services including end-to-end coverage from cell cultivation to fill/finish services.

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Biologics and Biosimilars.

  • The biologics segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share of over 81% in 2021. This growth is attributed to the high specificity of biologics, complex manufacturing steps, and a higher success rate as compared to other drug molecules.
  • Furthermore, several companies are investing in biosimilar development to outperform the safety, efficacy, disposition, or cost of earlier in-class innovator drugs.

Biopharmaceutical CMO And CRO Regional Outlook

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Latin America
  • MEA

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market is fragmented in nature due to the presence of a substantial number of developed as well as medium- to small-sized CMOs and CROs. Several market participants are privately held or are a part of private equity firms’ portfolios.

Some prominent players in the Biopharmaceutical CMO And CRO Market include

  • Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
  • Lonza Group AG
  • Inno Biologics Sdn Bhd
  • Rentschler Biopharma SE
  • JRS Pharma
  • Biomeva GmbH
  • ProBioGen AG
  • FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies U.S.A., Inc.
  • Toyobo Co., Ltd.
  • Samsung Biologics

