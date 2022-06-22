Real-time PCR & Digital PCR Market Is Expected To Feasible Growth, and Recent Trends Over 2026

Real-time PCR & Digital PCR Industry Overview

The global Real-time PCR (qPCR) and Digital PCR (dPCR) market size were valued at USD 2.25 billion in 2018. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

High prevalence of target diseases and rapid technological advancements such as the development of high performance and superior qPCR and dPCR systems are expected to be the key factors driving the growth.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer was among the leading causes of death responsible for 9.6 million deaths globally in 2018. The WHO estimates that 36.9 million individuals were infected with HIV in 2017. It also reported that infectious diseases were among the top causes of deaths worldwide in 2016. The rising cases of these diseases are anticipated to drive the market in near future.

Moreover continued efforts by PCR manufacturers to develop novel systems and kits to use in molecular testing are likely to further propel the growth of the qPCR and dPCR market. For instance, in January 2019, QIAGEN N.V. announced its plans for the development of next-generation dPCR systems, anticipated to be launched in 2020. The new systems are expected to offer highly automated workflows and quicker turnaround time as compared to current digital PCR platforms which are likely to provide a significant competitive advantage to the company.

Besides, a broad range of applications of qPCR and dPCR technologies is expected to further boost the adoption in an array of scientific disciplines. The technologies have wide-ranging applications in both basic and diagnostic research. They have been extensively used in areas, such as human genetic testing, forensic sciences, pathogen detection, and infectious disease testing. Expanding applications in food microbiology and veterinary medicine among other industries is expected to further fuel the market.

Market Share Insights

January 2019: QIAGEN N.V. announced the acquisition of FORMULATRIX’s digital PCR assets in a deal valued at USD 260 million. The acquisition augments well with the company’s strategy of launching new digital PCR platforms in 2020 by incorporating FORMULATRIX’s advanced dPCR technology.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players that dominate the market for qPCR and dPCR are

Bio-Rad Laboratories;

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

bioMerieux S.A.

Fluidigm Corporation.

Hoffman La Roche.

