Ion at the Ballpark Allows Students to Live at the Heart of It All

Birmingham, Alabama, 2022-Jun-23 — /EPR Network/ — Ion at the Ballpark is pleased to announce they allow students to live at the heart of it all while remaining close to the University of Alabama Birmingham campus. The off-campus housing complex provides students with the independent lifestyle they want in proximity to campus.

At Ion at the Ballpark, students can choose the ideal floor plan to meet their needs, including studio and one-bedroom apartments to live alone or two, three, and four-bedroom apartments to share with friends or meet new people through the roommate matching program. The per-person rental rate includes high-speed Internet access and trash disposal. Upgrades, such as a balcony, furniture package, ballpark view, and garage parking, are available for an additional monthly fee.

Ion at the Ballpark allows students to live the independent lifestyle they want with access to various community amenities, including a VIP lounge and pool, social spaces, gaming rooms, collaborative media rooms, and more. They understand the value of an independent lifestyle with convenient access to the campus to attend classes and on-campus events.

Anyone interested in learning about the student housing options can find out more by visiting the Ion at the Ballpark website or calling 1-205-203-4370.

