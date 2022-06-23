Leslie Wulfsohn Loftus, ESQ, of Loftus Law Named 2022 Honoree in Family Law

Sarasota, Florida, 2022-Jun-23 — /EPR Network/ — Loftus Law is pleased to announce that Leslie Wulfsohn Loftus, Esq. has received the designation of 2022 Honoree in her field of family law by SRQ Magazine. The magazine partnered with a national research firm to create a list of Sarasota’s Top Attorneys. Loftus received this honorary designation as one of Sarasota’s elite top attorneys, and the list that be featured in SRQ Magazine’s September 2022 issue, part of a Legal Resource Guide.

Loftus Law concentrates exclusively on divorce and family law in Sarasota and Manatee Counties in Florida. The firm specializes in providing support and carefully tailored guidance to its clients in assisting them to achieve their goals. Loftus is a divorce attorney with a background in commercial litigation. She draws upon her background in commercial litigation and many years’ experience in the divorce arena to help her clients navigate their cases. Loftus knows that many of her clients are going through an emotional rollercoaster, and aims to “keep the volume down,” by making the process as amicable and efficient as possible. She frequently works with clients on custody issues and draws on a skill set focused on assuring that the best interests of the children are met, while keeping the family intact if possible. Loftus believes all things being equal, both parents should be involved in raising their children and is a determined advocate for Father’s rights.

Loftus Law handles all family law matters and divorce cases, including collaborative divorce, establishment of support and division of assets in high net worth cases, child custody, and more. Loftus brings over 35 years of experience to her practice, and in addition to being honored in SRQ’s 2022 Top Attorneys list, has earned the highest Martindale-Hubbell “AV” rating and been designated as a “Super Lawyer” based upon anonymous peer assessment for many years. Her clients can feel confident and comfortable with her services to protect them in handling sensitive legal matters.

Those interested in learning more about Ms. Loftus’s most recent Honoree designation, or the services offered by Loftus Law can find out more by visiting the Loftus Law website or calling 1-941-444-7278.

About Loftus Law : Loftus Law is a law firm concentrating on divorce and family law matters for Sarasota and Manatee County, Florida cases. Leslie Wulfsohn Loftus, Esq, provides caring, compassionate legal services to help individuals handle sensitive legal issues both efficiently and amicably where possible. With more than 35 years’ experience, Ms. Loftus enjoys assisting clients in getting results.

