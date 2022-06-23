4th World Congress on Primary Healthcare and Medicare Summit

London, UK, 2022-Jun-23 — /EPR Network/ — We warmly welcome all participants from around the world to the 4th World Congress on Primary Healthcare and Medicare Summit, which will be held in London, UK on November 21-22, 2022. Pay heed to the speakers’ inspiring keynotes or interact with global pioneers.

Primary healthcare 2022 conference strives to bring together the most exquisite societies and enterprises, as well as prominent and honorable individuals from the world’s premier institutes. Primary health care (PHC) is necessary health care that is made universally accessible and acceptable to individuals via full participation and at a cost that the community and country can afford.

Primary care provides patients with more information and services that they need to sustain a healthy lifestyle. It is an international platform where various ideologies and emerging trends will be shown worldwide, providing an opportunity to broaden our thoughts and interact and receive various delegate’s and professor’s presentations. Primary healthcare 2022 conference provides an opportunity to stay updated with studies and answers to contemporary concerns.

