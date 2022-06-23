Harlequins Enigma Summer 2022 Music Releases at Bandcamp out Now Together with Stargazer 2 Refreshed Single at Bandcamp

vol. 1 through vol. 9 in the elements album compilation series at bandcamp are now released, together with stargazer 2 (refreshed) single.

Bergen, Norway, 2022-Jun-23 — /EPR Network/ — All releases in the elements album compilation series are now out at bandcamp. Elements vol. 1 through vol. 9 can now be obtained there. Elements is about electronica, dance & newage in varied subgenres featuring some brilliant co-op’s & self produced material. The albums are spread over 9 volumes. Some of Harlequins enigma’s best work is collected into neat 10 tracks volumes, total 90 tracks in all. Harlequins enigma has not mainly been active since their last album from 2017 in growing young, & blows old hoot aestetics with these releases.

Composers, as Åge & Sara Jensen are they dont’t have an intention to stand on stage. Fans will have to enjoy their work via downloads & streams. Old times have seen many sharp co-op’s & compilation albums via their distributors Zimbalam, Horus music & Cdbaby.

Tangerine dream, Edgar froese, Vangelis, Klaus Schulze, Chick Corea, Sharien & others, have all been involved in Harlequins enigma’s music from a very early age.

The time period go back since harlequins enigma was founded in 2008 in their 16bit debut years. Where they produced the td sound 1 & 2 series, catmint, & 3001 fm commune & other albums.

Åge had hunger & sharp insight into 8 bit composing on the amiga platform for 7 years total, before their 16 bit debut. Harlequins enigma stands out in the crowded electronica scene. Led by Åge Riisnes & Sara jensen. The norvegians was in luck to have edgar & co. onboard, where åge met him & his son Jerome who functioned as mentors, along with Chick, Klaus & Vangelis. Harlequins enigma are saddened by all the deaths, & miss them all.

Harlequins enigma’s crowded wonderful elements collection may fill the homes of old & new fans of electronic music, if they allow themself to go through the simple & also loaded material.

Harlequins enigma’s simplicity works grew on them & pieces like gathering of stars & angel came to life, & blossomed. Listeners of Harlequins enigma’s music via Soundout & Reverbnation radio reviews, gave Åge insight into much love for their music with some great insightful critisism. Much of the higher score tracks from the soundout reviews, are included on the elements series. Zimbalam seize to exist in a few months time. The entire Harlequins enigma catalogue from zimbalam is as a result down permanently. Åge hints on some of the material still being active on bandcamp.

Harlequins enigma send greetings to people involved, & wishes family, fans, friends well. Licenses for games, Youtube commercials, film etc., can be found & obtained via the Linktree link.

About Harlequins Enigma

Harlequins enigma originate from Bergen in Norway. They consist of 4 persons mainly, but Aage is in charge. The other co-members are Sara Jensen, Katie Leung & Elin Berge.

They have been active since 2008 & have released numerous albums since their debut. The band is still active.