Fashion-Tech Brand xSuit Launches Modernized Belt & Tie Collection

Wilmington, Delaware, 2022-Jun-23 — /EPR Network/ — Along with its performance stretch suit and shirt lines, xSuit has introduced new accessories to help wearers complete their look.

Following the successful launch of xSuit’s innovative stretch suit and shirt lines during the past year, the company is pleased to introduce a modern and high-tech duo of accessories to its offerings – the xTie and xBelt.

Both products have undergone extensive evaluation and testing, taking into account the features and styles that xSuit customers most value. In the end, two modernized products have been developed in line with the company’s values of combining top performance, comfort, and style.

The xTie offers a fresh and modern look and feel, allowing it to be able to be used in a variety of occasions. Its features include:

Waterproof technology to resist any liquids that come in contact with it

High-Quality knit construction, that is anti-wrinkle and machine washable

Modern and slim appearance – sleek and versatile

Flat end styling (with pointed end version planned)

Availability in black, navy, and grey colors

View more at: https://xsuit.com/products/xtie

Similarly, the xBelt provides a new spin on the always popular leather tie. With unique features, it brings a fun and futuristic style:

Top quality leather that is sure to last

Modern no hole design – can adjust perfectly to your fit

Removable and interchangeable buckles

Two colors of belt (brown and black) and buckle (black and silver)

Six lengths for different size waists

View more at: https://xsuit.com/products/xbelt

xSuit Founder and CEO Max Perez describes what these new accessories bring to the xSuit line, and how it goes in tandem with the direction of the company.

“We’ve gotten so many requests for xSuit accessories to go along with the suits and shirts our customers buy. Now we are happy to introduce a tie and belt that meets the high technology and functional standards that xSuit is known for, and give our customers a chance to add on some high-tech, modern accessories to their order to complete their look.”

The new accessories come at a time of fast growth for xSuit, as it expands into some new products and fits, and prepares for an upgraded version of its flagship suit product in the coming months.

About xSuit

xSuit (https://www.xsuit.com) was founded by Max Perez, with one goal in mind: to create the next generation of functional performance work apparel designed to be super comfortable and easy to maintain. To that end, xSuit works with some of the world’s top manufacturing experts in fashion technology. xSuit’s products are engineered with innovative materials – bringing the highest quality, most comfortable, and sustainable alternative to fast fashion.

Visit xSuit’s press page or email press@xsuit.com to learn more.