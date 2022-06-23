Archive Oxford Offers Exceptional Off-Campus Apartments Near the University of Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi, 2022-Jun-23 — /EPR Network/ — Archive Oxford is pleased to announce they offer exceptional off-campus apartments for students attending the University of Mississippi. They recognize students want an independent lifestyle while remaining close to campus for classes and on-campus activities.

At Archive Oxford, students can choose from floor plans, including one, two, and four-bedroom units to live alone or share living space with friends or new people through the roommate matching service. The per-person rental rate for each apartment includes Wi-Fi Internet access, water and sewer, trash disposal, and in-unit laundry. Reserved parking is available for an additional monthly fee.

Students living at Archive Oxford have access to various community amenities to improve their quality of life, including a beach-entry, resort-style pool, a poolside tanning ledge with an outdoor TV, a sand volleyball court, an outdoor kitchen, a luxury clubhouse, a fitness, and cardio center with a steam room, and more. They have built a student-oriented living environment that makes student living as enjoyable as possible while residents complete their education.

Anyone interested in learning about the exceptional off-campus apartments can find out more by visiting the Archive Oxford website or calling 1-662-638-8000.

About Archive Oxford: Archive Oxford is an off-campus housing complex serving students attending the University of Mississippi. These luxurious apartments provide everything students need to enjoy a comfortable, independent lifestyle close to campus to attend classes and on-campus activities. Residents pay a per-person rental rate to avoid issues with roommates who can’t pay their share.

Company: Archive Oxford

Address: 1000 Archive Circle

City: Oxford

State: MS

Zip code: 38655

Telephone number: 1-662-638-8000